UNL, city research team finalist for National Science Foundation rural broadband project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A team of University of Nebraska-Lincoln and City of Lincoln researchers and technical experts is one of two finalists to lead a National Science Foundation research program studying novel ways to deliver broadband to rural communities.

The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research program currently has tests underway in three cities.

If awarded, the Nebraska Experimental Testbed of Things, known as NEXTT, would test models in Lincoln. Iowa State University is the other finalist.

The NEXTT team's goal is to develop advancements in rural wireless-broadband connectivity, focusing on technologies and support of configurations for “last-mile” and backhaul network architecture. Those advancements could reduce costs for providers and improve the quality of connectivity for residents.

Rural, low-income areas throughout the U.S. still lag in the number of residents who subscribe to broadband internet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That issue is attributed to lack of broadband infrastructure, both wired and wireless, which is costly for companies to provide in less-densely populated areas.