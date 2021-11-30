UNL Chancellor Green responds to attacks by Ricketts against university's diversity plan

The flap has also led a pair of state senators who have been at odds with Green for years to call on him to resign.

Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Steve Halloran of Hastings, in a joint column last week, reiterated their complaints against Green stemming from a 2017 incident on campus where a graduate student and lecturer was filmed protesting a recruiting event for a conservative student group.

“Because of these untruths, we believe it would be in the best interest of the university and the people of Nebraska for Ronnie Green to resign as chancellor,” the senators wrote on Nov. 24.

In his statement, Green did not address Ricketts’ comments nor the editorial from Erdman and Halloran, but said he erred in not briefing regents more in-depth on the Commitment to Action before it was rolled out in mid-November.

“I take responsibility for that,” Green said. “In retrospect, I should have engaged the board in detailed dialogue about what we heard and learned in the extensive diligence and conversations at UNL that led to this plan, and to ensure clear articulation of our intentions, which we will do going forward.”