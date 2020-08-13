UNL Chancellor Green, NU President Carter reiterate commitment to Big Ten

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNL says it's not going anywhere.

Two days after the Big Ten Conference canceled its fall football season and some national pundits incorrectly said that Nebraska officials were threatening to bolt the Big Ten, campus leadership rebuffed that notion in a brief statement.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Ted Carter said in a joint statement Thursday morning.

"We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

The pair, along with athletic director Bill Moos and head football coach Scott Frost, expressed disappointment at the conference's decision to cancel fall sports on Tuesday and left open the possibility of trying to find ways to still compete in sports this year, which led to rounds of speculation that NU would perhaps try to bolt the Big Ten for a different conference more permanently.