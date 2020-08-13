UNL Chancellor Green, NU President Carter reiterate commitment to Big Ten

UNL says it's not going anywhere.
Two days after the Big Ten Conference canceled its fall football season and some national pundits incorrectly said that Nebraska officials were threatening to bolt the Big Ten, campus leadership rebuffed that notion in a brief statement.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Ted Carter said in a joint statement Thursday morning.
"We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”
The pair, along with athletic director Bill Moos and head football coach Scott Frost, expressed disappointment at the conference's decision to cancel fall sports on Tuesday and left open the possibility of trying to find ways to still compete in sports this year, which led to rounds of speculation that NU would perhaps try to bolt the Big Ten for a different conference more permanently.
The speculation that took place over the next 24 hours led the UNL Faculty Senate to gauge the sentiment of its members in leaving the Big Ten, which also is a boon to the academic and research mission of the university.
In a Survey Monkey poll, the Faculty Senate asked: "Should UNL leave the Big Ten to allow athletics to be played this fall?" Respondents could answer "Yes" or "No" and then leave a comment.
Faculty Senate President Nicole Buan, an associate professor of biochemistry, said in a statement Wednesday night nearly 400 responses were gathered an hour after the poll was sent to faculty.
About 90% of the responses were "No," she said.
"While we are not aware of serious deliberations to this effect, we wanted to be sure we could speak with one voice should the need arise," Buan said.
The link to the informal survey was later shared on social media, giving Husker fans the opportunity to vote and share their comments, and sowed further confusion late Wednesday night.
Reached Thursday morning, Buan referred to the statement from Green and Carter.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also expressed "100% support," on Thursday during a news conference, saying, "The Big Ten has been great for the University of Nebraska."
Being a “fully committed” member of the Big Ten carries weight beyond the playing field.
UNL has been a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance since it joined the conference in 2011, a collaboration of administrator, faculty and student groups that work together in offering courses online to one another, library sharing, and research initiatives.
Together, Big Ten universities are able to realize cost savings of millions of dollars each year by leveraging their conference affiliation, and are able to secure federal and private research grants on their name and reputation alone.
When it joined the Big Ten, UNL was also admitted into the Big Ten Plus Engineering Consortium, what has been called “the single-best collection of colleges of engineering in the world.”
The new crowd Nebraska Engineering found itself running with spurred a plan $150 million plan – nearly equal to the amount UNL is putting towards a new football training complex – to renovate aging buildings and build a new one, as well as grow the college’s faculty and student enrollment.
The initiative was designed to put UNL on a track to match other engineering colleges in the Big Ten.
And the conference membership, in addition to routinely putting Nebraska athletes on television, has also helped the university evolve in how it can help non-athletes.
The added boost to the athletic department’s revenue stream after UNL became a full-fledged member of the Big Ten in 2017 allowed it to gift money to the academic arm of the university for scholarships to non-athletes.
The Husker Scholars program, which started as $5 million, has bolstered scholarships for first year students as well as academically high-achieving students.
