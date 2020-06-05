UNL Chancellor Green: 'Future must be about action' in addressing racism, inequality

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will push for "real and sustained change" in combating racism and ensuring racial equity in the coming weeks and months, Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement on Friday.
George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, which has launched protests across the country, "shook me to my core in many ways," Green said, and called the university to action.
"I said earlier that I believe higher education can play a positive role. I know we can," he said. "We are uniquely positioned to learn from the past, give voice and action to the present, and help shape future generations."
Green said a "Dish It Up" luncheon sponsored by UNL's Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services drew 300 students, faculty, staff, alumni and others this week as the country reeled to talk about race.
Those conversations and others are important, the chancellor said, but "feel like a new chapter of a well-worn book."
"We all know the future must be about action," he said. "Throughout our history as the people's university, we have declaratively taken on important challenges in our world."
Green announced what he's calling a "journey" for anti-racism and racial equity, an effort centered in his office he says will be sustainable in addressing racism and racial disparities.
Marco Barker, UNL's inaugural vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, will work with two co-leaders to be named on creating activities and projects for the campus, fostering dialogues and taking steps on specific actions.
UNL has addressed racism in various ways in recent years.
In 2015, as the Black Lives Matter movement was growing on college campuses across the country, then-Chancellor Harvey Perlman said while UNL was not "purposefully racist," he acknowledged racism was present on campus.
"We also understand that the experiences of some black students and other students of color at the university, and in the community at large, are different than what other students experience," Perlman said.
Students organized through #NotAtUNL, which focused on addressing racism on social media, also helped organize the first Black Lives Matter protest in Lincoln that fall.
A few years later, in 2018, UNL hosted several listening sessions after students voiced frustration about administrators' lack of action against an avowed white supremacist on campus.
That student, Dan Kleve, later left the university.
Led by the Nebraska men's basketball team, the "Hate Will Never Win" message was born and became a popular T-shirt and sign among the Husker faithful.
Green said the latest effort must be more than dialogues and slogans.
"This cannot be another moment where we collectively rage at injustice, acknowledge pain and then take no meaningful action," he said. "We must take real steps to address racial inequities and a history of exclusion. We must take them now. And we must take them again, and again, and again.
"This is an endeavor where we have to be intentional and commit every day," he said.
Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building
County-City Building protest
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Gaylor Baird press conference
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!