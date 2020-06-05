UNL Chancellor Green: 'Future must be about action' in addressing racism, inequality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will push for "real and sustained change" in combating racism and ensuring racial equity in the coming weeks and months, Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement on Friday.

George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, which has launched protests across the country, "shook me to my core in many ways," Green said, and called the university to action.

"I said earlier that I believe higher education can play a positive role. I know we can," he said. "We are uniquely positioned to learn from the past, give voice and action to the present, and help shape future generations."

Green said a "Dish It Up" luncheon sponsored by UNL's Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services drew 300 students, faculty, staff, alumni and others this week as the country reeled to talk about race.

Those conversations and others are important, the chancellor said, but "feel like a new chapter of a well-worn book."

"We all know the future must be about action," he said. "Throughout our history as the people's university, we have declaratively taken on important challenges in our world."