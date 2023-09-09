The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Mid-America Transportation Center announced this week that it has won a five-year, $15 million grant to remain the transportation research and workforce development hub for the U.S. Department of Transportation's Region 7.

As part of the grant, the Transportation Center will receive $3 million annually for the next five years to improve transportation safety and equity in the region that includes Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

This competitive grant is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation through its University Transportation Centers program, which advances transportation research and technology and helps to develop the next generation of transportation professionals. The congressionally mandated program has been in place since 1987; the Mid-America Transportation Center first won the competition in 1995 and again in 2006, 2011 and 2016.

Aemal Khattak, the center’s director and professor of civil and environmental engineering, said the grant title reflects not only a focus on transportation safety issues, but also on equity in transportation safety.

“It reflects our recognition that different population groups may be impacted in various ways by transportation safety improvements," Khattak said. "We are going to focus on equity issues in transportation safety, but also look at issues that affect Region 7 in unique ways, such as climate change and supply chain vulnerability.”

The grant will allow the center to expand its outreach and education programs, including a new safe driver academy in conjunction with Nebraska Indian Community College. Providing free training to the college’s students for the operation of both personal and commercial vehicles, Khattak said, will improve safety on the roadways and provide employment opportunities to the trainees.

“NICC is located in one of the most economically depressed areas of Nebraska, so job creation is important,” he said. “This academy will prepare the next generation of commercial truck drivers and help fill the needs of Nebraska companies looking for drivers.”

The grant also will allow the center to continue several other programs, including the Sovereign Native Youth STEM Leadership Academy, MATC Scholars Program and the Roads, Rails and Race Cars after-school program.

