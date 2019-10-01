In the last big hurrah of its 150th anniversary celebration, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is adding some modern twists to its homecoming traditions.
"Our N150 Homecoming is going to be an amazing opportunity for all Nebraskans — from age 2 to 92 and beyond — to come together and celebrate Dear Old Nebraska U," said Diane Mendenhall, associate to the chancellor.
Homecoming festivities include forums and lectures, parades and concerts, even a Ferris wheel.
Thursday, UPC Nebraska and KFRX-FM will hold a homecoming concert featuring "Snakehips" at the East Campus Mall.
Friday's events put a new spin on the homecoming traditions, ending in a reimagining of Cornstock, which from the 1970s to 1990s featured events on East Campus.
This year, the free public event that will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., has been tied into the homecoming parade, and will feature a live performance by "The Voice" finalist Hannah Huston at 6:50 p.m. at the Memorial Stadium Loop.
Events begin with a festival kickoff at 5 p.m., including appearances by Athletic Director Bill Moos and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, followed by the parade at 6 p.m.
The homecoming parade, which will follow a new route starting at 17th and Vine streets and ending at the Loop, will include the Cornhusker Marching Band, homecoming royalty, members of the 1969 Husker football team, student organizations and some surprise guests.
Cornstock will also offer food trucks and inflatable games, entertainment options, a pep rally and other activities.
Free parking is available from 4:30 to 10 p.m. in and around the Memorial Stadium and 14th and Avery streets garages.
Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime of the Huskers' football game against Northwestern, which begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.