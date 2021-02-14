UNL cancels in-person classes Monday and Tuesday due to cold

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has called off in-person classes Monday and Tuesday due to extreme cold temperatures.
Online and remote classes will proceed as normal, according to a news release from the university. Personnel are expected to work — either on campus or from home — as normal.
COVID-19 testing will still be offered at the University Health Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday, but all other campus options, including the saliva-based testing program and the TestNebraska site on campus, will be closed Monday. All testing programs are expected to be open Tuesday.
Lincoln Public Schools students already had Monday off due to it being a staff plan day. The district sent out a notice Sunday urging all LPS staff who have the ability to work remotely to do so.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for all of Nebraska from 6 p.m. Sunday until noon Tuesday. Some areas of the state could see wind chills as low as -40 degrees Sunday night and Monday night. The high temperature is -4 degrees on Monday and 2 degrees on Tuesday.
