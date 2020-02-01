UNL, Big Ten student leaders call on universities to divest from fossil fuels

"In spite of these colossal harms, the fossil fuel industry has led a concerted, multi-decadal effort to mislead the public and sow doubt about the reality and causes of global warming," the resolution states.

According to the document, the Big Ten universities, 13 of which are public, "have the resources and positioning to lead the global energy transition to combat this crisis.

"Thus, in the face of this crisis, we have an obligation to act," it reads.

Like Harvard University, the University of California system and the University of Pennsylvania, Big Ten universities should cease any further investment in the fossil fuel industry, the resolution states, and begin taking steps to pull their investments from fossil fuel companies.

Johnson said she'll bring the resolution from the Big Ten group back to ASUN to start a dialogue with student senators, adding she'll also use her position as a student regent to better understand NU's position when it comes to investment in fossil fuels.

As of September 2019, roughly 5.8% of NU's $1.5 billion endowment — or about $92 million — was invested in fossil fuel companies, the university said.