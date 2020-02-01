UNL, Big Ten student leaders call on universities to divest from fossil fuels

At their winter conference on the campus of Indiana University, student leaders from the Big Ten Conference last weekend called on their institutions to begin divesting from fossil fuels.
The student body presidents representing 500,000 undergraduate students across 14 institutions joined the push among colleges and universities for more "climate-conscious investments" that has intensified in recent months.
Emily Johnson, president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska and a student member of NU's Board of Regents, was among those who backed the resolution.
"We don't take up a lot of issues that do not tangibly and directly impact students," said Johnson, a Lincoln Southeast High School alum who will graduate this spring with degrees in political science, Spanish and global studies.
"I would never use my position to advocate for a policy that's not related to higher education, but we've kind of come to an understanding that climate change affects you whether you're a student or not," she added.
The resolution, sponsored by the student government at the University of Michigan, reasserts the conclusions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that greenhouse gas emissions are driving climate change and having "widespread negative effects" on the planet.
"In spite of these colossal harms, the fossil fuel industry has led a concerted, multi-decadal effort to mislead the public and sow doubt about the reality and causes of global warming," the resolution states.
According to the document, the Big Ten universities, 13 of which are public, "have the resources and positioning to lead the global energy transition to combat this crisis.
"Thus, in the face of this crisis, we have an obligation to act," it reads.
Like Harvard University, the University of California system and the University of Pennsylvania, Big Ten universities should cease any further investment in the fossil fuel industry, the resolution states, and begin taking steps to pull their investments from fossil fuel companies.
Johnson said she'll bring the resolution from the Big Ten group back to ASUN to start a dialogue with student senators, adding she'll also use her position as a student regent to better understand NU's position when it comes to investment in fossil fuels.
As of September 2019, roughly 5.8% of NU's $1.5 billion endowment — or about $92 million — was invested in fossil fuel companies, the university said.
Students from Sustain UNL and the Environmental Law Society met with investment managers at the University of Nebraska Foundation in early January to launch a conversation about shedding the investments from fossil fuel companies.
Seth Keith, a member of the Environmental Law Society, said the meeting was a productive starting point for the issue of divestment but said no firm commitments have been made.
Foundation officials said late last year full divestment could take up to a decade to achieve. A university spokeswoman said no changes have been made to NU's investment profile.
Divestment is a complex issue that will take time, Johnson said, but she hopes to spend her final few months as ASUN's president collecting the data points and getting the conversation started.
With researchers at Nebraska's largest public land-grant university reaching the same conclusion as thousands of scientists around the world on the causes of climate change, Johnson said UNL is in a position to be a national leader.
"Acting on research for the greater good is one of those big responsibilities universities have," she said.
