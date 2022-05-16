UNL beginning restoration of Love Library cupola

The cupola of Love Library on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus is due for a makeover.

The iconic Lincoln structure that's endured nearly 80 years of Nebraska weather since its opening in 1943 was last renovated summer 2012.

Throughout the years, it has been featured regularly in UNL photos, publications and on university websites.

According to libraries facilities coordinator Brent Morgan, the intention of the planned renovation is to restore the cupola with modern materials better suited to withstand Midwest conditions.

The restoration, which will include replacing rotted wood, updating windows and painting the copula's roof, will take approximately 10-12 weeks.

The library's southeast sidewalk and entrance facing R Street will be inaccessible while a crane is on site during the first and last weeks for the placement and removal of scaffolding.

A covered walkway will run east to west along the south side of Love Library to allow for pedestrian traffic during most of the project. The work may result in increased noise on the upper levels of the library.

Pieces of the cupola’s wooden exterior will be preserved by the university archives and special collections.

The interior features signatures and handwritten messages from staff, students and others who have visited the cupola during its history. One of the earliest marks is dated 1943, the year Love Library opened as a temporary barracks for cadets in the Army Specialized Training Program.

