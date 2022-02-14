UNL announces it will close family designated housing units; residents say they were blindsided

Rubi Quinones moved into the Vine Street Apartments a year ago with her husband as both worked to complete their Ph.D. programs in computer science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Many of the 52 units at Vine Street Apartments were occupied by other UNL graduate students and their families as one of three family designated complexes maintained by the flagship campus.

The space was larger, many of the utilities were covered as part of the monthly rent payments, and the location was close both to campus and to the UNL daycare, where Quinones and her husband, Ashraful Islam, send Camila, their one-year-old daughter.

Quinones and Islam recently notified UNL’s housing office that they planned to stay in the apartment after graduation as they hunt for jobs, but on Friday learned the university will be discontinuing its family designated housing units by June 30.

In an email, Charlie Francis, UNL’s director of University Housing and Dining Services, informed the residents the university had decided to sell two of the complexes — one at 33rd and Starr Streets, and the other at 2224 U Street — and repurpose the Vine Street Apartments near 23rd and Vine streets.

“After careful consideration,” Francis wrote, “we’ve determined that the university is unable to make significant investments in infrastructure over the next few years, to keep the properties known as Colonial Terrace, U Street Apartments and Vine Street Apartments available to students.”

The news left Quinones and others in the family designated housing — many of whom are international students limited to where they can work and with few connections to the community — feeling anxious and betrayed.

“We moved here for the stuff (UNL) sold us,” Quinones said Sunday. “We uprooted everything to move here and now they are kicking us out.”

On Sunday, in a common space between the twin Vine Street Apartments, residents from all three complexes gathered to organize their thoughts and make a plan of action ahead of a meeting scheduled Monday by UNL for the affected students.

Some suggested enlisting the help of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, the student body, as well as the Graduate Student Assembly, or other student-led groups on campus that have the ear of the administration.

Others recommended asking for an extension on the June 30 move-out date to allow students time to finish their master’s and Ph.D. programs, or to ask for compensation and help in finding new accommodations.

An ad hoc committee with leaders from each housing complex formed, gathering emails and other contact information to open up communication lines moving forward.

But the late notice and organizing for action left several residents feeling hopeless.

Oleksiy and Haifaa Al-Saadi, who have lived in the Vine Street Apartments for nearly a year with their two-year-old daughter, Aria, said Friday’s notice left them feeling deflated.

Haifaa Al-Saadi is pursuing a master’s degree in educational psychology; Oleksiy Al-Saadi is in the middle of a Ph.D. program in computer science. The couple is due to welcome their second child, a boy, in June — the same month UNL expects them to be out of their apartment.

“They care so little about us that they are kicking us out in a few months,” Haifaa Al-Saadi said. “They didn’t give us a solution, they didn’t guide us anywhere. It’s just, ‘Sorry, this is hard to tell you.’ That’s it.”

Working on a graduate student stipend, Oleksiy Al-Saadi said he makes just enough money to cover the couple’s rent and sending Aria to the UNL daycare at the former Whittier School.

“Most of the people living here are doing their master’s or Ph.D.” he said. “They don’t party like undergrads. They need a safe place with a lot of kids.”

In a statement, Francis said Lincoln’s rental market has expanded significantly since the family designated housing units were built more than 50 years ago.

“While we remain committed to providing meaningful learning experiences in our residential communities, we are confident that there are a number of residential communities able to accommodate our students with families,” Francis said.

Will Taylor, who lives in Colonia Terrace with his wife, Katie, and their two children — ages 2 years old and 8 months old — said the options are limited, however.

“There are not very many places in town we can go, let alone in our price range,” Taylor said in a phone interview on Sunday. “That was one of the main draws to family housing — we could actually afford it.”

For Brad LaMotte, a first-year graduate student in technical direction at the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film who lives at Vine Street Apartments, the options away from campus are also limited by mobility.

“We are a one-vehicle family. One income,” LaMotte said. “There are many factors of our current living situation that absolutely favored and met our needs.”

After the news broke on Friday, Taylor said several families in the unit have gathered to talk about what’s next. Most have expressed anger and frustration that they weren’t told about the potential for the complex to be sold earlier.

The NU Board of Regents approved a plan Friday morning to put Colonial Terrace, located near East Campus, up for public sale. A UNL spokeswoman said there are no hard plans for the other properties at this time.

Neither residents of Colonial Terrace, nor those at the Vine Street Apartments, said they were told any kind of sale was in the works. The first they heard of the plan was the email from UNL Friday afternoon.

“There are students who have dissertations and theses to defend, some are supposed to have kids being born when they’re moving,” said Taylor, an Idaho native who is enrolled at the College of Law and is also pursuing an MBA. “This kind of throws everything into an unnecessary amount of difficulty.”

The big question for Taylor is whether the buyer will let the current residents of Colonial Terrace stay put and at their current rental rates.

He’s not optimistic, however.

“There are some rumors flying around that this unit, the whole street actually, is going to get torn down and a new unit is going to be built,” he said. “We just want to know if our building is going to exist in a few months.”

LaMotte said his family has started looking for alternatives, but said the situation wasn’t “looking too promising.”

“And, of course, we will be in competition with our neighbors for the next budget-friendly place to stay,” he said.

Quinones said she has familiarized herself with the contract she signed with UNL to live in the Vine Street Apartments. Most landlords only have to give their tenants 30 days notice; UNL provided the students three and a half months.

“They are completely legal in what they’re doing and we get that,” Quinones said. “It’s just very stressful when you don’t have control over a situation.”

She said she’ll push the university on the fate of their housing deposits, and for compensation for the time, trouble and expense of moving out before many had planned.

“If they want us out, fine, help us move out,” she said. “Be the university we thought that they were.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

