UNL announces $1 million gift to build new equine sports complex

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday announced a $1 million gift from the Kimmel Foundation to support an initiative to build a state-of-the-art Nebraska Equine Sports Complex on East Campus.

The $4.5 million equine facility, which will be built near the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center and include a barn, large and small arenas, exercise round pen, classrooms, offices, a wash bay, lockers and outdoor runs, comes as interest in equine programs and sports is on the rise, particularly among 4-H youth, in the Cornhusker State.

Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of UNL's College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, said the complex would become "a destination for students across the state and beyond who are interested in equine sports."

It would also expand experiential learning programs, provide a unique teaching and learning facility, and connect youth and extension activities to campus, Heng-Moss added.

UNL's equestrian program is "a growing strength" of Nebraska Animal Science, said Clint Krehbiel, head of the animal science department, who added the facility would deliver high-quality teaching and learning for all ages, backgrounds and cultures.