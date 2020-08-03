UNL altering dorm move-in process

Residence hall move-in will look a little different this year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
UNL said Monday that it expects about 4,000 students to move in to its 14 dorms between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16. To speed the move-in process and reduce crowds and increase safety, it is instituting a curbside process.
The university has contracted with University and Student Services, a national company that specializes in moving residence hall students. Company crews will unload students’ belongings from their cars and deliver their items to their rooms.
Keith Zaborowski, UNL Housing’s associate director for operations and support, said safety is the main driver of the new process, which unlike previous years will not utilize any student volunteers.
“We want to promote social distancing, less contact with others and minimize touching of shared surfaces for students and parents," Zaborowski said.
But he also said having a company do all the moving will make it less stressful on students and their parents.
“We also recognize that move-in is a significant rite of passage for students and their families,” Zaborowski said. “Parents won’t be carrying so much into their students’ room and they can have more time to help their students settle in. They could have time for a shopping run or lunch together, instead of waiting in elevator lines. We think move-in will be less stressful because of that.”
Another change for incoming freshman involves the process for getting their NCard, picking up their textbook orders and filling out any necessary paperwork.
Those tasks would usually be done during New Student Enrollment in the summer. But since that event was not held due to the pandemic, students will now check in at the Devaney Sports Center before their move-in to receive those materials. They will also receive packets with their room key card and other housing information.
Students have been assigned specific move-in times.
Other important aspects of the move-in process students and their families need to be aware of are:
* After check-in, students will be given a hang tag for their rearview mirror and directed to move their vehicle to queues set up in a parking lot outside Devaney.
* Students will be guided to their assigned hall in groups of eight, every 15 minutes early in the day when halls’ upper floors are being filled and every 10 minutes later in the day as the process shifts to lower floors.
* Students are allowed only two guests to help with move-in.
* Moving trucks or trailers are not allowed, and if students use more than one vehicle, the second one must be parked in an assigned garage and items from that vehicle cannot be moved into the student’s room until after regular move-in ceases at 5 p.m.
* Students arriving in Lincoln via plane are responsible for their own transportation to the Devaney Center, but they will be provided transportation from there to their residence hall.
* Students who can’t make their assigned move-in times work are asked to contact University Housing to make alternative arrangements.
UNL is planning to start the fall semester Aug. 17 with a week of online classes before starting in-person instruction on Aug. 24.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
