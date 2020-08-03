UNL altering dorm move-in process

Another change for incoming freshman involves the process for getting their NCard, picking up their textbook orders and filling out any necessary paperwork.

Those tasks would usually be done during New Student Enrollment in the summer. But since that event was not held due to the pandemic, students will now check in at the Devaney Sports Center before their move-in to receive those materials. They will also receive packets with their room key card and other housing information.

Students have been assigned specific move-in times.

Other important aspects of the move-in process students and their families need to be aware of are:

* After check-in, students will be given a hang tag for their rearview mirror and directed to move their vehicle to queues set up in a parking lot outside Devaney.

* Students will be guided to their assigned hall in groups of eight, every 15 minutes early in the day when halls’ upper floors are being filled and every 10 minutes later in the day as the process shifts to lower floors.

* Students are allowed only two guests to help with move-in.