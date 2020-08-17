UNK to offer in-state tuition for all out-of-state students next year

UNK was confident enough in the success of the pilot program to expand it, however.

"We have growth potential there, and we wanted to utilize any opportunity that we can to trip a lever that will increase our enrollment," Bartling said. "We've demonstrated in the past we can appeal to and recruit students from out of state."

The campus pitched the plan to Carter earlier this year; he signed off on it as part of several efforts to increase access and affordability to NU.

"One of the best ways we can grow our population and workforce is by recruiting new talent to live, work and raise a family here in Nebraska," Carter said. "I commend UNK for this bold effort to meet the needs of students and our state, and I can't wait for these new Nebraskans to experience all that our university and communities have to offer."

Bartling said with application for the 2021-22 school year now open, UNK will refocus recruiting efforts in states like Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas, particularly in urban areas where it has relationships with schools and alumni.

She said while UNK will forego some revenue generated by charging out-of-state students more, the campus hopes to make up for the loss in expanded room and board revenue, as well as net migration into the state.