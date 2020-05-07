University of Nebraska will freeze tuition for two years

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Nebraska will freeze tuition rates for all students and all programs for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, NU President Ted Carter announced Thursday.

It is the first time since the 1973-74 school year the university has done such a freeze, Carter said at a news conference, his first since he arrived four months ago.

"There are things that all of us are in great need of these days: a little extra hope and some predictability," he said.

The university is focused on affordability and accessibility, he said.

The freeze will be effective for academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23. It will be for both in-state and out-of-state students and those who are undergraduate, graduate and Ph.D. level.

"This rather unprecedented move serves a purpose for giving some predictability and holding faith with our principle constituents whom we serve, and that is our students," he said.

It will cause a reduction in revenue for the university, he said. A detailed plan of finances will be discussed at a Board of Regents meeting in June.

"For those that are wondering how we can afford this, I would tell you we can't afford not to do this," Carter said.