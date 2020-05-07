You are the owner of this article.
University of Nebraska will freeze tuition for two years
The University of Nebraska will freeze tuition rates for all students and all programs for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, NU President Ted Carter announced Thursday.

It is the first time since the 1973-74 school year the university has done such a freeze, Carter said at a news conference, his first since he arrived four months ago.

"There are things that all of us are in great need of these days: a little extra hope and some predictability," he said.

The university is focused on affordability and accessibility, he said.

The freeze will be effective for academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23. It will be for both in-state and out-of-state students and those who are undergraduate, graduate and Ph.D. level.

"This rather unprecedented move serves a purpose for giving some predictability and holding faith with our principle constituents whom we serve, and that is our students," he said.

It will cause a reduction in revenue for the university, he said. A detailed plan of finances will be discussed at a Board of Regents meeting in June.

"For those that are wondering how we can afford this, I would tell you we can't afford not to do this," Carter said.

The University of Nebraska announced in April it would guarantee free tuition to Nebraska students from families at or below the median household income in the state, beginning later this year.

The Nebraska Promise program is expected to pay tuition costs for an estimated 1,000 students whose family adjusted gross incomes are at or below $60,000. 

There was "tremendous" response to that, seeing more than 1,000 applications is the course of a little more than a week, Carter said.

Carter said the university continues to plan on being open in the fall.

"We're not doing that just on a wish," he said. "We're doing that with science, with data, with logic, some common sense and our friends at the University of Nebraska Medical Center as well as the Global Center for Health Security."

They have helped develop a 19-page checklist for how to safely open up the campuses. That includes more widespread testing, dashboards with real-time information on increases or decreases in diseases that could be affecting the campuses and spreading out students, faculty and employees.

That means better use of classrooms and class sizes, and remote education where it best applies, he said.

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

