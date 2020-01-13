University of Kentucky professor to lead UNL College of Journalism

Shari Veil, an associate dean in the College of Communication and Information and chair and professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Kentucky, is the new dean of the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Veil will begin work at UNL on July 1, pending approval by the Board of Regents.

"I am honored to lead the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at Nebraska," Veil said in a statement released by UNL. "I was immediately impressed with its hands-on approach to education and openness to new ideas. This is an exciting time for the college as it expands and evolves along with the industry. I look forward to working with university leadership, faculty and staff to design and implement a shared vision for the college’s future."

Richard Moberly, interim executive vice chancellor, announced Veil's selection Monday.

At Kentucky, Veil oversees the recruitment, advisement and retention of more than 1,900 undergraduate students in five majors, four minors and two undergraduate programs, and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in risk and crisis communication, organizational communication and mass communication.