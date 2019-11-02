Through the partnership of United Way Worldwide and Scholastic, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County was selected to receive nearly 4,000 books to support ongoing literacy efforts in the Lincoln community. Volunteers distributed nearly 3,000 of those books to United Way-funded partners in the Lincoln and Lancaster County community on Oct. 31.
“Being selected to receive these books is very exciting for our community,” said Linda Robinson Rutz, board president of United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. “This is just one example of United Way’s commitment to supporting literacy for all children in our community.”
One of the largest predictors of graduation occurs at the end of third grade, when students are measured for reading proficiency. Students who are at or above grade level at this early juncture are more likely to graduate on time, and one of the ways to achieve that is to facilitate reading at home. This starts with helping all children have access to books at home.
“We are fortunate to be given the opportunity to receive these books from United Way. The books will positively impact the development of children in our early childhood programs, and by supporting literacy at this early age, we’ll be positioning our students for long-term success,” said Vi See, executive director at Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties.
You have free articles remaining.
United Way supports 41 nonprofit organizations in the Lincoln and Lancaster County community that provide services under United Way’s pillars of education, income and health. Funded partners provide varyious services, such as supporting those fleeing domestic violence, delivering quality before- and after-school programs, and providing healthy meals and food to those who face hunger.
In addition to this book distribution, United Way and its supported nonprofits promote literacy in the community through events. United Way supports youth by championing events such as Jumpstart to Kindergarten, Day of Action, Day of Caring, Season of Service and the Read Aloud Partnership with the Allstate Women in Network group.
To learn more about the local United Way, visit unitedwaylincoln.org or call 402-441-7700.