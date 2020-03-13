Union College will finish semester online

Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education on March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the face of a novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Seventh-day Adventist college came to the decision Thursday night, spokesman Ryan Teller said.
Like other colleges and universities in the area, Union will extend its spring break by one week. At the end of classes today, Union students will be off two weeks before remote classes begin at the end of the month and continue through the remainder of the spring semester.
Campus offices and residence halls will remain open and students can continue living on campus or return home to finish their spring classes.
On Thursday, the University of Nebraska system, Nebraska Wesleyan, Doane University, Concordia University and Southeast Community College all announced they would finish their semesters online to curb the spread of COVID-19.
