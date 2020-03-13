You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Union College will finish semester online; state colleges extend spring break
View Comments
editor's pick

Union College will finish semester online; state colleges extend spring break

Union College

Union College, Lincoln

Pell grant students: 38%

Students with federal loans: 74%

Cost to attend: $33,219

Price after financial aid: $20,535

6-year graduation rate: 43%

Median debt: $17,589

Began repayment in five years: 68%

Average earnings after 10 years: $47,700

 Journal Star file photo

Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education on March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the face of a novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Seventh-day Adventist college came to the decision Thursday night, spokesman Ryan Teller said.

Like other colleges and universities in the area, Union will extend its spring break by one week. At the end of classes Friday, Union students will be off two weeks before remote classes begin at the end of the month and continue through the remainder of the spring semester.

Campus offices and residence halls will remain open and students can continue living on campus or return home to finish their spring classes.

Also on Friday, the Nebraska State College System -- Chadron, Peru and Wayne State colleges -- extended spring break for a week to allow faculty to develop alternate means of instruction. This "may include remote delivery of some or all of a student’s courses, a compressed academic year, and/or alternative scheduling of on campus courses," according to a news release.

Classes are set to resume March 23. The campuses and dining halls will remain open.

On Thursday, the University of Nebraska system, Nebraska Wesleyan, Doane University, Concordia University and Southeast Community College all announced they would finish their semesters online to curb the spread of COVID-19.

UNL will finish semester online; no classes next week
Husker sports halted as Big Ten, NCAA cancel all remaining winter and spring seasons

Latest Nebraska coronavirus updates

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

11th coronavirus case reported in state
News
AP editor's pick topical alert

11th coronavirus case reported in state

  • Julie Koch
  • Updated

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that an 11th Nebraska resident has apparently contracted the…

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News