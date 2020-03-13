Union College will finish semester online; state colleges extend spring break

Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education on March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the face of a novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Seventh-day Adventist college came to the decision Thursday night, spokesman Ryan Teller said.

Like other colleges and universities in the area, Union will extend its spring break by one week. At the end of classes Friday, Union students will be off two weeks before remote classes begin at the end of the month and continue through the remainder of the spring semester.

Campus offices and residence halls will remain open and students can continue living on campus or return home to finish their spring classes.

Also on Friday, the Nebraska State College System -- Chadron, Peru and Wayne State colleges -- extended spring break for a week to allow faculty to develop alternate means of instruction. This "may include remote delivery of some or all of a student’s courses, a compressed academic year, and/or alternative scheduling of on campus courses," according to a news release.

Classes are set to resume March 23. The campuses and dining halls will remain open.