Union College to offer full-tuition scholarships to students from median-income households

Union College will offer full-tuition scholarships to first-time freshmen from families with household incomes of $60,000 or less beginning next fall.

The Bridge to Union Scholarship, announced earlier this month, is the third program of its kind announced by area colleges and universities this year.

"In these challenging economic times, every dollar matters," Union College President Vinita Sauder said. "The Bridge to Union Scholarship helps make our unparalleled personalized support available to many more students -- regardless of financial circumstances."

First-time freshmen students who qualify will need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to access the scholarship, which covers tuition only.

The scholarship is renewable for up to seven additional semesters as long as the student maintains a 2.0 GPA, and the family income remains below the $60,000 threshold.

Union College said other scholarships can be applied toward room and board, while students can work on campus to cover those costs as well.