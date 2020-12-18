 Skip to main content
Union College to offer full-tuition scholarships to students from median-income households
Union College to offer full-tuition scholarships to students from median-income households

Union College

Union College, Lincoln

Pell grant students: 38%

Students with federal loans: 74%

Cost to attend: $33,219

Price after financial aid: $20,535

6-year graduation rate: 43%

Median debt: $17,589

Began repayment in five years: 68%

Average earnings after 10 years: $47,700

 Journal Star file photo

Union College will offer full-tuition scholarships to first-time freshmen from families with household incomes of $60,000 or less beginning next fall.

The Bridge to Union Scholarship, announced earlier this month, is the third program of its kind announced by area colleges and universities this year.

"In these challenging economic times, every dollar matters," Union College President Vinita Sauder said. "The Bridge to Union Scholarship helps make our unparalleled personalized support available to many more students -- regardless of financial circumstances."

NWU to offer full-tuition scholarships for Pell-eligible students

First-time freshmen students who qualify will need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to access the scholarship, which covers tuition only.

The scholarship is renewable for up to seven additional semesters as long as the student maintains a 2.0 GPA, and the family income remains below the $60,000 threshold.

Union College said other scholarships can be applied toward room and board, while students can work on campus to cover those costs as well.

NU to guarantee free tuition for students from median-income families

"No motivated student should be denied a quality education," Sauder said. "We are excited to remove more of the financial burden for students who want a Christian education as they seek to find God's calling for their lives."

The Seventh-day Adventist college's free-tuition program follows the Nebraska Promise, announced by the University of Nebraska in April, and the Access NWU Scholarship announced by Nebraska Wesleyan University in September.

Enrollment up 1% across NU; down 1.3% at UNL

BREAKING DOWN NEBRASKA'S COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

