Union College students head to Gulf Coast to help with hurricane cleanup

Union College students will spend a week helping cleanup efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida struck the Gulf Coast in late August.
Twenty students in Union College's International Rescue and Relief program, as well as a handful of faculty, left Lincoln on Monday and will spend a week clearing debris in the town of Grand Isle, which took a direct hit from the storm.
Grand Isle's police chief estimated 100% of buildings in the town of 1,400 were either heavily damaged or destroyed when Ida made landfall as a Category 4.
Union was asked to send students who have training in rescue and relief efforts by Gideon Rescue, a disaster response agency run by Union alumni.
The forms were mailed to parents from Concerned Parents and Educators of Lincoln, a nonprofit described on the group's website as "an association of parents and educators who want to protect our children."
A federal lawsuit filed by Courtney Lawton accuses UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and former NU President Hank Bounds of violating her rights after she protested a recruiting event for Turning Point USA on campus.
The $3 million remote learning program, paid for with federal coronavirus relief dollars, was established for the 2021-22 school year in response to the still-ongoing pandemic and as a solution to last year's hybrid learning model.
Special education teacher Katrina "K.T." Bescheinen dreamed of a sensory room for her students before she died of cancer last year. "I'll never forget the tears in her eyes and the smile — she was just so excited," Principal Bristol Wenzl said.
A survey of UNL students in 2015 found 30% were food insecure, which led to the creation of the Husker Pantry two years later. Now, the City Campus pantry serves 200 students each week, and a new location is opening on East Campus.
Enrollment dropped 2.7% at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln compared to last year, a figure the flagship campus attributed to a 13.5% dip in international students as well as a record 3,600 degrees awarded last spring.