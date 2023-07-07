Union College announced Friday that its president will retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Vinita Sauder, who has led the Seventh-Day Adventist college in southeast Lincoln since 2014, said her last day on campus will be May 31.

“I am excited to begin a new phase of my life after 40 years in higher education,” Sauder said in a statement. “It’s been a joy to be part of the transformational difference that education makes in students’ lives. I’ve enjoyed working with an incredible team of board members, faculty, and staff. Now it’s time to finish writing the screenplay I started years ago, spend more time with my five grandchildren, and do some traveling with my husband.”

Sauder was the first woman to lead Union College, which opened in 1891. Her tenure was marked by large renovation and expansion projects, including the new AdventHealth Complex and Reiner Wellness Center. Those were fueled in large part by $54 million in fundraising under her leadership, almost double the amount raised in the decade before her arrival.

“During the years that Vinita Sauder has served as president, she has provided innovation as well as stability and focus," said Gary Thurber, board chair of the Union College Board of Trustees "Her leadership has been outstanding, and she has led courageously through challenging times.”

Thurber will implement the search process to replace Sauder this summer. The Board of Trustees will choose a search committee, chaired by Thurber, and made up of board members as well as representatives from the faculty, staff, and alumni.

Photos: Crews practice rescue techniques on icy Holmes Lake