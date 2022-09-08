Union Bank awards Pius X seed money for new secure front entrance

Lincoln Pius X High School is buffing up its security thanks in part to a gift from Union Bank & Trust.

On Wednesday, Pius X was awarded $100,000 as part of Union Bank's The Big Give contest to use toward a new secure front entrance to the school at 6000 A St.

The Catholic high school is one of 10 nonprofits chosen in a community vote in August to receive a share of the $1 million to fund "projects or initiatives that will benefit the community," according to Union Bank.

A new entrance was originally going to be part of a future capital campaign, Pius X Chief Administrative Officer Tom Korta said. Then school officials heard about the Union Bank contest.

"We felt that if we were to receive this head-start money we could potentially," move ahead with the project, Korta said.

Pius X will still have to raise the roughly $900,000 to fully fund the project, which will buff up security and also add a welcome center that will house administrative offices.

"This really ends up being really kind of the seed money," Korta said.

Pius X's current layout makes it easy for guests to bypass the front office, where visitors are expected to sign in and receive an ID badge. Guests are buzzed into the front doors by staff, but any area of the school is accessible once a visitor enters.

The new entrance will use a three-step entry system. Guests will first enter a secure vestibule before being granted access to a waiting area, where staff will check them in.

Then, once a guest has received an ID badge, they may proceed to staff offices within the welcome center or be granted access to the rest of the school.

Lincoln architectural firm Clark & Enersen has drafted preliminary designs, which are based on recommendations from school security experts and similar to secure entrances at Lincoln Public Schools.

Concerns about school safety in the wake of shootings around the U.S. has heightened the conversation at Pius X about improving its own security.

"We want (students and staff) to be protected and feel safe in our building," Korta said.

Additionally, the entrance will feature a 3,000-square-foot welcome center to house the administrative team, office manager, counselors and school nurses.

Korta said next summer would be a "good time" to start construction but multiple steps still remain, including fundraising, finalizing designs, getting approval from the Diocese of Lincoln and eventually bidding out the project.

Pius X was just the second winner of the Union Bank contest to be announced.

Earlier this week, The White Cane Foundation was named the first recipient. The nonprofit that helps provide clothing to students in poverty will use its $100,000 gift to expand its footprint from seven Title I elementary schools in Lincoln to 12.

Union Bank will announce the remaining winners from now through Sept. 16.