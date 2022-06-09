Union Bank and Trust to spend $1.5 million for naming rights at Lincoln Northwest stadium

Union Bank and Trust is set to spend $1.5 million to aid in the construction of Lincoln Public Schools' new stadium which will bear the bank's name.

The Lincoln Board of Education will vote to accept the gift at its regular meeting on Tuesday, the district announced in a news release Thursday.

As a part of the deal, the stadium near Northwest High School will be named Union Bank Stadium for 20 years, the school district said. Northwest is set to open this fall at 4901 W. Holdrege St.

"Over the years, Union Bank and Trust has repeatedly invested in our schools to aid us in our mission of providing more opportunities for Lincoln's children," Superintendent Steve Joel said in a news release announcing the agreement.

Joel, who is set to retire at the end of this month, thanked the bank for its continued support of district programming and athletics.

Jason Muhleisen, the bank's executive vice president, said Union Bank and Trust looks forward to "welcoming fans of all ages to the modern new stadium in a vibrant, growing area of Lincoln."

Lincoln Northwest will play its inaugural football game at the field against Ralston High School on Aug. 26.

