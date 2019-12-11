UC Davis dean named UNL's next executive vice chancellor

The dean of the University of California, Davis' College of Letters and Science was named the new executive vice chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Spiller, who has led the UC Davis college with 900 faculty and 15,000 undergraduate students since 2017, will become UNL's chief academic officer in March, the university said.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said Spiller "has tremendous leadership experience," including leading a successful reorganization of her college and expanding its financial footing.
"She is a strong leader and an accomplished scholar," Green said in a statement. "I look forward to working with her as we continue our momentum in building excellence across the university."
Spiller is also a past dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, where she helped expand academic offerings and boost undergraduate applications and admissions, according to UNL.
She graduated from Amherst College with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature and holds a doctorate and Master of Arts in English and American language and literature from Harvard University.
Spiller has written two books centered on her scholarly focus of Renaissance literature, early modern literature and culture with an emphasis on the history of reading, literature and science.
In her more than two decades in academia, Spiller has held appointments at four research universities: UC Davis, Virginia Tech, Florida State University and the University of North Texas.
At UNL, she'll lead the university's undergraduate and graduate academic mission, its diversity and inclusion efforts, enrollment management, global engagement, libraries and other initiatives.
During her campus presentation in October, Spiller said she'll work to expand access to education at UNL, including increasing access for disadvantaged students, improving opportunities to participate in research, and expanding the cross-disciplinary study options.
"I can't say this more strongly," she said during her presentation. "A university is not a bureaucratic or administrative structure, it is an intellectual project."
Spiller was selected over three other finalists for the job: Laurie Nichols, interim president of Black Hills State University; Samuel Mukasa, senior executive for global initiatives at the University of Minnesota; and John Wiencek, executive vice president and provost at the University of Idaho.
When Spiller begins in March, Richard Moberly, the interim executive vice chancellor since last June, will return to his post as dean of the College of Law.
Donde Plowman, UNL's former executive vice chancellor, left last summer to take over as chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
