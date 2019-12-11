UC Davis dean named UNL's next executive vice chancellor

In her more than two decades in academia, Spiller has held appointments at four research universities: UC Davis, Virginia Tech, Florida State University and the University of North Texas.

At UNL, she'll lead the university's undergraduate and graduate academic mission, its diversity and inclusion efforts, enrollment management, global engagement, libraries and other initiatives.

During her campus presentation in October, Spiller said she'll work to expand access to education at UNL, including increasing access for disadvantaged students, improving opportunities to participate in research, and expanding the cross-disciplinary study options.

"I can't say this more strongly," she said during her presentation. "A university is not a bureaucratic or administrative structure, it is an intellectual project."

Spiller was selected over three other finalists for the job: Laurie Nichols, interim president of Black Hills State University; Samuel Mukasa, senior executive for global initiatives at the University of Minnesota; and John Wiencek, executive vice president and provost at the University of Idaho.

When Spiller begins in March, Richard Moberly, the interim executive vice chancellor since last June, will return to his post as dean of the College of Law.

Donde Plowman, UNL's former executive vice chancellor, left last summer to take over as chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

