Two more special education programs go temporarily remote at LPS

Two more special education programs at Lincoln Public Schools will be going fully remote this week because of the number of staff and students in quarantine.

Fifteen special education students in the life skills program at Arnold Elementary will go fully remote beginning Wednesday through Nov. 20; and 10 students in East High’s Independent Success program will learn remotely from Wednesday through Nov. 19.

LPS officials notified parents in each of those programs Monday afternoon. The program at East is for students with both behavioral and cognitive disorders.

Positive cases in both programs led to multiple close contacts of other students and staff, who must now quarantine, said LPS Special Education Director Jenny Fundus.

This is the fifth special education program in the district to temporarily shift to 100% remote because of the large number of staff or students in quarantine.

Last week, LPS canceled two days of classes at the Independence Academy, a life-skills and work experience program for special-education students ages 18-21, because of staffing shortages.