 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two more special education programs go temporarily remote at LPS
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Two more special education programs go temporarily remote at LPS

{{featured_button_text}}

Two more special education programs at Lincoln Public Schools will be going fully remote this week because of the number of staff and students in quarantine.

Fifteen special education students in the life skills program at Arnold Elementary will go fully remote beginning Wednesday through Nov. 20; and 10 students in East High’s Independent Success program will learn remotely from Wednesday through Nov. 19.

LPS officials notified parents in each of those programs Monday afternoon. The program at East is for students with both behavioral and cognitive disorders.

Positive cases in both programs led to multiple close contacts of other students and staff, who must now quarantine, said LPS Special Education Director Jenny Fundus.

This is the fifth special education program in the district to temporarily shift to 100% remote because of the large number of staff or students in quarantine.

Last week, LPS canceled two days of classes at the Independence Academy, a life-skills and work experience program for special-education students ages 18-21, because of staffing shortages.

Goodrich Middle School students in the life skills program will be learning remotely until Nov. 20, and seven students in a classroom for students with behavior disorders at Huntington Elementary will learn remotely until Thursday.

Special education programs are especially at risk for close contacts that require quarantining because students in those programs are more likely to have mask exemptions or not wear them as consistently, Fundus said. There are times when staff must restrain students, too, which requires more close contact.

They aren't the only classes to temporarily go remote. Beattie fifth-graders and Everett Elementary early education students also have gone temporarily remote because of large numbers of students or staff in quarantine. 

Classes at two LPS schools go remote next week because of staff shortages
Lack of substitutes one of most vexing problems for schools in a pandemic
A pandemic silver lining: Veterans Day celebration without constraints of geography

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

Education logo 2020 with lockers

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News