Two more positive COVID-19 cases at LPS

Lux and Moore middle schools each have one positive COVID-19 case, bringing to 10 the number of positive cases in Lincoln Public Schools since the beginning of the school year.

Family messages went home to families at both schools Tuesday to let them know about the positive cases and that officials are working on contract tracing.

LPS won’t say whether the positive cases are students, staff or visitors. Anyone determined to be a high-risk contact -- being exposed at a distance less than 6 feet, for more than 15 minutes without masks -- will be contacted and required to self-quarantine.

The school district plans to update a dashboard each Wednesday with the total number of positive cases at LPS, as well as the number of staff members in self-quarantine at that time. Last week, 35 staff members -- all district staff, not just teachers -- were self-quarantining.

Overall Tuesday, Lancaster County reported 66 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. Many of the new cases were delayed positives that would have been reported Monday, when the state experienced technical errors with lab reporting.

Lincoln hospitals were caring for 21 patients, including four Lancaster County residents, as of Tuesday.