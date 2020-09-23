Two 'modern-day, one-room schoolhouses' are opening in Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two microschools — the modern-day equivalent of one-room schoolhouses that have gained in popularity over the past decade — will soon be open in Lincoln.

Though both schools are opening during the unprecedented disruption to education the pandemic caused — one that has resulted in a 73% increase in home-school filings in the state — both families involved say that wasn't their motivation.

They were, instead, drawn to the learner-driven philosophy of the Austin, Texas-based Acton Academy nonprofit, though one of the families says the pandemic prompted him to move up the timeline.

Zach Harsin, whose oldest child is 5 and ready to start kindergarten, said he and his wife stumbled across an Acton Academy business fair in Omaha in February, were intrigued and moved ahead with plans to open one near 14th Street and Yankee Hill Road in the fall of 2021.

“Enter COVID, and now we have sped up our timeline,” he said. “It really was all the families we were talking to were saying the same thing: 'This is the most amazing thing ever; we can’t imagine life without it,' and any other year, we could sit around and wait for you to launch.’”