Two Lincoln Public Schools teachers received Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest award given by the U.S. government to K-12 teachers.
Established in 1983, the awards are given to educators in all 50 states and U.S. territories who teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science.
The president can recognize up to 108 teachers each year. More than 4,800 teachers have been recognized since the program’s inception.
This year, Alicia Davis, a Scott Middle School teacher, and Rochelle Settles, a teacher at Fredstrom Elementary School, are among the winners.
Two other Nebraska teachers received the award: Pamela Petersen, from York Middle School, and Melissa Szatko, from Indian Hill Elementary in Omaha.
The award recognizes teachers who have a deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate students to be successful.
The National Science Foundation administers the award program on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Winners get a certificate signed by the president, a paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
Davis has taught eighth grade mathematics at Scott since 2013. She teaches algebra, pre-algebra and mathematics intervention.
From 2002 to 2013, she taught math at Hastings Middle School.
Davis encourages her students to understand math at a conceptual level, to make connections to the real world and to view themselves as mathematicians, according to the awards program website.
She mentors student teachers and leads professional development courses across the state. She is a National Board Certified Teacher in early adolescent mathematics, and also is certified in 7-12 mathematics.
Settles has taught at Fredstrom for all 25 years of her career. She's spent the last 17 teaching science to students kindergarten through fifth grade.
She sponsors garden and science clubs at the school, providing opportunities for students to pursue and investigate interests of their choosing.
She serves as a storyline writer and test item creator for the statewide tests given to all Nebraska fifth graders and she directs the district's annual science fair.
Settles has also taught elementary science methods as an adjunct instructor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for three years.