Two Lincoln school board incumbents running for reelection

When Bob Rauner joined the Lincoln Board of Education in 2019, his experience in health care soon came in handy.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Lincoln Public Schools to close classrooms in March 2020 as the board and district officials navigated the unknown. Then in the fall, LPS -- like all districts in Nebraska -- had to figure out how to reopen safely.

Rauner, a local physician and the president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, worked with the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health to put together recommendations for schools to do so.

"I think having someone who was an M.D. ... but (who) also served on a school board and was literally in the midst of these discussions, I think that helped a lot," said Rauner, who also began providing regular pandemic updates to the school board.

Three years later, Rauner wants to revisit other ideas — from addressing issues with state testing to lengthening the elementary school day — that were essentially put on the back burner during the pandemic.

Rauner recently filed for reelection to the school board representing District 6, which covers portions of central and east Lincoln.

Annie Mumgaard, who represents District 4 in north Lincoln, also announced she will run for a third term, submitting her paperwork Wednesday.

Rauner, the chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, was first elected to the board in 2019. In an interview with the Journal Star, he laid out a number of his priorities including fixing the Nebraska Department of Education's state assessment model, which he says merely shows "where the rich and poor kids are."

"At the end of the day, it doesn't really tell me as a school board member much about our school district," said Rauner, who explained his concerns on his YouTube channel, which became a popular source of information for many during the pandemic.

He said using an assessment like the MAP Growth test -- which LPS already administers -- to measure students' academic progress over the school year would be more beneficial to teachers. The state should also look toward outlier schools that outperform their socio-economic strata, he added.

Rauner is also interested in exploring ways the district can trim health insurance costs as well as lengthen the elementary school day, an issue he ran on in 2019.

"Our elementary school day is too tight, too overscheduled," he said. "And it's why we can't put the recommended amount of P.E. time in our schedule."

Mumgaard, a virtual learning educator for the University of Nebraska State Museum, was first elected to the school board in 2015.

An LPS parent who has one child in high school, Mumgaard said while the decision to run again took some thought, she believes she has more to give to the community.

"I believe that I bring steady and positive leadership and also I bring the lived experiences of an LPS parent, and those things are necessary for us to keep moving forward," she said.

During her time on the board, Mumgaard -- who grew up in her district -- has emerged as a strong voice for educational equity, something she hopes to continue to advance if reelected.

Mumgaard said the district is doing "some great things" with its All Means All equity action plan, which lays out steps to close disparities based on race, but wants to find what works — and what doesn't — and address that through policy and the budget.

She also pointed to the need to use data to improve the district's school resource officer program. Mumgaard and fellow board member Barb Baier have raised concerns about disparities in juvenile referrals in the past.

Looking at how LPS can become more environmentally sustainable amid a changing climate is also another priority.

Rauner, who first ran for the officially nonpartisan school board as a Democrat, is now registered as an independent while Mumgaard is a registered Democrat. Both serve on the Nebraska Association of School Board's board of directors.

Connie Duncan, the only other incumbent up for election this spring, already announced in October she would not seek reelection in District 2. Instead, Duncan is backing Piyush Srivastav, a Lincoln businessman who intends to run for her seat.

No other candidates have filed in the three races. The city primary is April 4 with the top two vote-getters in each district advancing to the May 2 election.