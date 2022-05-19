Two Lincoln elementary schools requiring masks following COVID outbreaks

Students and staff at two Lincoln elementary schools are required to wear masks until the end of the school year following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In messages sent out to families Wednesday, the principals of Eastridge and Zeman elementary schools announced face coverings would be required at all times inside until May 25, the last day of school.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department -- working with district health services staff and the schools -- made the recommendation to require masks after a "high number of cases" were identified at the two buildings, said Mindy Burbach, LPS Director of Communications.

Since Monday, there have been 10 cases at Eastridge and 11 at Zeman. And on Thursday, 6% of students were out at Eastridge, while 5% were gone at Zeman, well higher than the absentee rate at most schools.

LPS has not required masks since Feb. 18, when the Health Department dropped its countywide mandate, but officials said they would make adjustments at the classroom, program or building level as needed.

"Our goal is to keep kids in school until the end of the school year," Burbach said. "We're going to take measures to make that happen."

Masks are also required at the district's Science Focus Program until Monday because of an outbreak there. And in April, staff and students in two early childhood classrooms at Meadow Lane Elementary had to wear masks because of an outbreak as well.

The Health Department takes a building-by-building approach in determining its recommendations, said Tim Timmons, communicable disease supervisor.

At Zeman and Eastridge, Timmons said there were a higher number of cases than normal coming in a short period of time.

"In this case, cases are not in one grade, it's throughout the whole school," he said. "And the only way to contain it is to require masks."

Timmons said there are no plans at this time to recommend a districtwide mandate.

COVID-19 cases in Lincoln have increased in recent weeks. Last week, LPS topped 100 student cases for the first time since early February, at the tail end of the omicron surge.

So far this week, nearly 90 students have tested positive with more than 200 students in quarantine.

While the LPS Board of Education rescinded Superintendent Steve Joel's pandemic powers in March, officials have said the district can still make decisions -- like closing classrooms or requiring masks -- at the recommendation of the Health Department without seeking board approval.

“If putting masks on kids at Eastridge prevents 50 kids from getting sick, that’s 50 more kids learning at school where they learn best and 50 more parents who don’t have to miss work," board member Bob Rauner said in an email.

Zeman is located northwest of 56th Street and Nebraska 2, while Eastridge is located south of Gateway Mall.

