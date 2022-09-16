Two Lincoln elementary schools earn national Blue Ribbon designation

The U.S. Department of Education designated two elementary schools in Lincoln as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday.

Adams and Humann are two of five schools in Nebraska to earn the recognition, which is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

The other Blue Ribbon schools in Nebraska are: Johnson-Brock Public School in Nemaha County; Westside Elementary in Norfolk and Omaha Skutt High School.

“Through focused work and determination these schools have provided excellent learning environments, despite a number of challenges, to help their students strive to be their best," said state Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt in a statement.

The national Blue Ribbon program recognizes both public and private schools who have excelled academically -- as measured by state assessments or national tests -- or by closing achievement gaps.

Up to 420 schools from across the U.S. can be nominated nationally. The number of nominations per state is based on student population.

“I am so proud of our staff, students and families,” said Jeff Rust, Adams Elementary principal in a news release. “Our teachers teach with passion, our staff are dedicated to supporting each child, our students learn with confidence and push themselves each day, and our families are there with us every step of the way.”

Adams Elementary, which opened in 2008, is located near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Principal Jamie Cook, who moved to Humann from Pershing Elementary this year, said she's seen how school staff overcame the challenges of a pandemic to help students reach new heights academically.

"I witness every day our students pushing themselves and each other to be the best they can be," Cook said.

Humann opened in 1990 near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Adams and Humann are the ninth and 10th LPS schools to earn a Blue Ribbon designation in the 39-year history of the award. Most recently, Lux Middle School (2021) and Pyrtle Elementary (2020) received the designation.

The last time two LPS schools were honored in the same year was 1983, when Lincoln East Junior-Senior High School and Lincoln High were recognized.

The principals of each school will travel to Washington in November to accept the award.