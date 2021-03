Two Catholic schools in Lincoln get new principals

Two Catholic grade schools — Blessed Sacrament and Saint Michael — have new principals.

Jennifer Tran, assistant principal at St. Peter’s since 2019, will begin her duties as Blessed Sacrament’s principal Aug. 1.

Tran earned her undergraduate degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and began teaching English at the now-closed Sacred Heart Elementary School in 2015.

She moved to Pius X High School the next year. She taught high school English, and led the English Department, mentored new teachers and was on the school's leadership team until taking the assistant principal job at St. Peter’s.

She earned her master’s degree in educational administration from UNL.

She replaces Danielle Miller, who stepped down mid-semester. Molly Cassiday has been serving as interim principal.

Ashley Rockey, who is now a resource teacher at St. Michael School, will become the school’s principal June 1.

In her nine years as an educator, Rockey has taught second grade at St. Michael, as well kindergarten and first grade at Rousseau Elementary. She also is an adjunct instructor at Doane University.