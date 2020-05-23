Trap shooting an unexpected favorite of Norris senior

In sixth grade, Julia Stephenson would not have guessed the thing she would miss most about her final quarter of high school was competing in a state trap shooting competition.
Stephenson grew up in a farm family that had rifles in the house and because of that, her mom insisted that Julia and her sisters take hunter safety courses and a year of trap shooting.
“I actually did not want to shoot trap at all. I dreaded it,” she said. “She made me do it for a year. I loved it. I couldn’t stop.”
Now a straight-A student at Norris High School, she’s part of the trap team at one of the only schools in the state with a trap range. She loves it because it’s different, not something one gets to do every day.
She plays trumpet in band, competes in quiz bowl and mock trials and plans to go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study psychology and probably philosophy and eventually go to law school.
But when asked what she missed most about the final quarter of high school being interrupted by a pandemic, trap shooting was the first thing that came to mind.
“It’s not exactly how I pictured my senior year would go, but you know, what can you do about it?” she said. “On the bright side, whenever anyone asks me about my senior year I’ll have a good story to tell.”
-- Margaret Reist
