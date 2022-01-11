Transfer restrictions set to continue at overcrowded high schools even as Lincoln Northwest prepares to open

Lincoln Public Schools plans to continue a policy restricting transfers to three high schools that are above capacity even as the district prepares to open a new high school this fall.

The policy, which has been in place since 2019, sets an early deadline for eighth graders looking to transfer out of their attendance area into Lincoln East, Lincoln High or North Star next year.

Parents have until Jan. 31 to submit a school choice form at LPS.org if their child wishes to attend one of those three high schools outside their attendance area.

Those three schools will continue to be unavailable for transfers in all other grade levels because of capacity concerns.

Lincoln High currently has more than 2,300 students, while Lincoln East and North Star have more than 2,200, well above the roughly 1,900-student capacity for those schools, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

But there is help on the way: Lincoln Northwest, a new 1,000-student high school in Air Park, will open this fall. It's unclear, however, how much of an impact it will have on overcrowding, Larson said, which is why the district is continuing with the policy restricting transfers for now.