'Tough year for kids' — Pandemic underscores need for more youth mentors

Growing up, Nate Woods always vowed to pay it forward to his community. It was the least he could do for the mentor who entered his life when he was a young Black man living in Lincoln nearly 50 years ago.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln had connected Woods, who didn't have a father figure at home, with Jake Kirkland Jr., a Black man like himself, when Woods was just 14. They would go out for burgers, just have a conversation, things like that.

And when Woods grew up, he continued to stay in contact with Kirkland. Woods, now 62, still talks to his mentor. He was even in Kirkland's wedding.

But he also knew he wanted to give back, too, to pass along the gift that Kirkland had bestowed on him all those years ago. So Woods started mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters and worked in after-school programs. He raised foster children and got involved with the Malone Center, where his grandfather was one of the founders.

"Being a mentee, when I was growing up as a kid I vowed I would do something in my community to help," Woods said. "It was significant for me."

But many youth — especially students of color — are not as lucky as Woods. A report last year from the Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition, which represents 27 agencies in Lancaster County, found that nearly 1,000 additional mentors are needed for students on wait lists. Many of those youths are male and come from diverse backgrounds.

To address those gaps, the coalition recently launched a campaign to attract more mentors through the website mentorLNK.org, which pairs applicants with the mentoring services that best match their interests.

"One of the goals of the coalition from the very beginning was to make Lincoln a mentoring community," said Jim Bennett, coordinator of the mentoring group TeamMates. "We have thousands of people in this community that mentor every week, but there's room for a lot more."

Bennett said the demand for mentors has always been there, but the pandemic has underscored that need unlike ever before. Nationally, it's the same way.

"It's been a pretty tough year for kids," Bennett said.

The coalition also hopes the campaign can attract more mentors of color to match with youth that look like them.

At Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lancaster County, which pairs volunteers with youth in the juvenile justice system, the number of young people on wait lists has climbed since the pandemic started.

In 2021, CASA advocated for about 300 youths, up about 7% from 2020. And in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, that number went up 20%. Last year, about 120 volunteers were assigned throughout the year, while so far in 2022 that number is just shy of 100.

"The pandemic was not kind to families in crisis," said Dawn Rockey, the executive director of CASA.

There are also gaps demographically at CASA, which serves primarily male students, about 50% of whom are students of color. A majority of the volunteers, for example, are white and female.

"It'd be really naïve if I were to tell you we were able to match the demographics with our volunteers. We aren't," she said. "That's always one of our goals."

The Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition was formed in 2020 through a grant from the Community Health Endowment. In its first year, it aimed to map youth mentoring services through a report, which it published in January 2021.

The coalition was intended to bring all of Lincoln's youth mentoring services under one "wide net," Bennett said, and to increase the quality of mentoring by ensuring agencies are following national standards on things such as proper background checks and training.

Mentoring is a great way to feel more connected to your community, Bennett said. In some cases employers will even pay their workers to mentor youth.

"I think people get a little nervous about mentoring, but once people do it, they say all the same things — it's the best time of my week and I'm getting more out of this than the (mentees) are," he said.

Woods said mentoring isn't for everybody. It takes a certain passion, a love for kids. That same passion that his mentor passed on to him when he was just a teenager.

"You have to have that want-to to make a difference in your community," he said.

Those interested in mentoring can visit mentorLNK.org, where you can match with an agency that best suits your schedule and the type of mentoring you're interested in.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.