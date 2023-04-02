In a little provincial French village, chaos ensues.

Girls in sweeping gowns and boys in tricorn hats flit between the quaint, wooden cottages erected on the Lincoln Southwest High School stage. Armed with a broom, a crew member sweeps away delicate rose petals. Another student tests a mic. Giant, faux champagne bottles poke in from either side of the stage.

Amid it all, you can spot Bob Henrichs, the school's longtime theater director — if you're quick enough to catch him.

"Organized chaos," he says, chuckling as he races behind a row of seats.

After more than a hundred shows — from plays such as "O Pioneers!" and "Black Elk Speaks" to the comic operas of Gilbert and Sullivan and musicals such as "White Christmas" — Henrichs is wrapping up his 31-year high school theater career with one last musical, "Beauty and the Beast."

"It's been my life's work," says Henrichs, who helped open the school in 2001.

On Wednesday, the 120 members of the cast and crew of the show are getting ready for a matinee for elementary and middle school students. A trial run of sorts before opening night the next day.

When the audience arrives in a flurry of excited giggles, members of the cast stow themselves behind the stage and in an adjoining hallway that skirts past Henrichs' office. In one room, last-minute makeup touches are applied, costumes fitted to a T.

And when everyone is seated and Henrichs takes his seat atop a stool at the back of the auditorium, the magic begins. He slips on a headset and grips his clipboard as the curtain ascends.

"Ta-da."

'I'll fill it'

Jerry Wilks recognized Lincoln Southwest had a unique opportunity.

A $9 million auditorium. A block schedule that appealed to drama teachers because classes were longer. One of his most important hires as the school's first principal, he knew, would be the director of the theater department.

"I was looking for somebody who could build the program from scratch," he said. "We had a beautiful auditorium and I wanted to see that auditorium full."

Wilks interviewed a handful of applicants. There was no question Henrichs was the top candidate.

He had a history of working well with students — first as a theater director in Hastings for eight years and then as the speech coach at Lincoln Southeast for two. Nancy Becker, then the principal at Southeast, threw in a good recommendation, too, Wilks said.

"He was really bent on the kids doing well," Wilks said. "I think the kids gravitated toward him because of that. They wanted somebody who cares about them."

Henrichs had similar designs for Southwest. He had even transferred to Southeast to position himself for a job when Lincoln's first new high school in decades eventually opened.

"I said in my interview, 'If you build it, I'll fill it,'" he recalled.

When the school premiered "O Pioneers!" — its first production — Henrichs did exactly that. The night before, the school even held a 20-minute opening ceremony with the mayor and other dignitaries.

"It was packed. The place was full," Wilks recalled about the first show. "I was just gleaming."

'I knew I wanted to be a teacher'

His first part was a witch.

It was at Morley Elementary School, where Henrichs, a Lincoln native, went to school. His teacher had decided to put on a play in reading class, and there was one role perfectly suited for Henrichs.

"No one could do the cackle like me, so I got the witch."

After that, he was hooked.

He remembers going to see the productions put on by TAFY — Theatre Arts for Youth — at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. He did all the school productions at Lincoln East Junior-Senior High School and in college took on roles at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

He knew exactly what career he wanted to pursue.

"My parents were teachers so I knew I wanted to be a teacher — and a theater teacher — from a young age."

After he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln he headed to Hastings, where he began his tenure with a play he would come back to later: "O Pioneers!" based on the novel by Willa Cather, who grew up just south of Hastings in Red Cloud.

"I saw it on 'American Playhouse' on NETV," he said. "I thought it would be a great way to start, so I contacted the agent listed at the end of the credits and we worked together to do the first-ever high school production."

During his tenure at Hastings, he was elected vice president of the Nebraska Thespians board and spearheaded the effort to bring the International Thespian Festival — a national gathering of high school theater students — to Lincoln.

When Henrichs learned that Lincoln Public Schools was going to open two new high schools, he saw another opportunity. He came to Southeast first for two years, then was among the staff that opened Southwest in 2001 as a theater and oral communications teacher.

The witch who grew up to be a theater director was where he belonged.

"My dad actually opened East High School … so it was always a bucket list item of mine," he said. "It meant a lot."

Nothing 'halfway'

Ask Southwest senior Jack Thielen, the student theater president, what makes Henrichs such a good director, and he'll answer in a roundabout way at first.

"I've got a list," says Thielen, who plays Cogsworth in "Beauty and the Beast."

On it? Commitment. Dedication. A willingness to be honest. Time.

"He's here into the late hours of the night from the crack of dawn just to make sure all of us are where we need to be, doing what we need to in order to be successful," Thielen said.

For junior Logan Finley, who plays Lefou, it's the attention to detail. To journalism teacher Brandi Benson, who's starred in staff productions, it's the way Henrichs can see how things will eventually come together. For sophomore Elizabeth Falcone, a sound crew member, it's the advice.

"He always tries to make us better," she said. "Even if it's something we don't want to hear, he always has the best intentions."

His shows are distinctively grand. For "White Christmas," Southwest used more than 400 costumes for the 45 people in the show. For "Beauty and the Beast," Henrichs had professionals come in to teach students how to fly using wires.

While Henrichs gets some money from the school, ticket sales and fundraisers pay for a lot of the shows, which can cost thousands. "Beauty and the Beast," for one, is about a $50,000-$60,000 show.

Jake Sedivy, Henrichs' administrative assistant, thinks of the Southwest theater department as more of a community or regional theater than a high school one.

Susan Stuart, who started working in the box office when her daughter starred in "My Fair Lady," agreed.

"It was so incredible," Stuart said. "It was like going to the (Lincoln Community) Playhouse or the Lied Center."

Ticket sales prove it. Every show — minus the COVID-19 years — has been packed. The seven performances of "Beauty and the Beast," which premiered Thursday and runs through next weekend, are already sold out.

Many of Henrichs' former students have gone on to bigger things. Harrison Drake, who recently wrapped up a national Broadway tour of "Annie," remembers seeing Southwest's rendition of "Brigadoon" as a middle school student and how impressed — but also intimidated — he was.

Then when he was a high school junior, without any theater experience, Henrichs gave Drake a shot: a starring role in "White Christmas." After he graduated in 2012, Drake continued to pursue theater and eventually ended up in New York. Henrichs helped connect him with an agent.

"I'm just really thankful … for the chance he took on me," Drake said. "I can't imagine the program without him honestly."

'Place to belong'

The Southwest theater department is known for its excellence.

Over the years, it has taken four shows to the International Thespian Festival's main stage, the pinnacle of high school theater. It's the only school in Lincoln to do so and the only school in Nebraska in the past 30 years.

It's also known for its inclusivity.

One of the main-stage shows was the play "Black Elk Speaks," which garnered the school the Chief Standing Bear Award from the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. Another was "Kinky Boots," a musical starring drag queens. Southwest used it to raise thousands for the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

On Henrichs' stage, everyone belongs.

"In terms of giving kids a place to belong, he's done more than anyone," said Aaron Finley, Southwest's wrestling coach who opened the school alongside Henrichs. "There's a place for everybody … kids can be actors, they can run light crew, scenery, props, costumes. If you want to be a part of it, he can find a place."

Senior Steven Dao, who plays the Beast, considers Henrichs a mentor, not only in theater but in life. For Dao, who is gay, high school has not always been easy.

"He's been there through everything," Dao said. "He's honestly like family to me."

In addition to student performances, Henrichs also directs annual staff shows at the end of the year. Benson, who has starred in several productions, said Henrichs takes students where they are and makes them feel respected.

In a school the size of Southwest, that's important.

"My legacy I hope would be that I did try to find find a home for everybody," Henrichs said. "That there are a lot of people out there that say 'Oh, yes, theater helped me because …' and then they fill in the blank."

'Tough act to follow'

The hay is already in the barn.

That's how Henrichs describes the last few days before a show opens. At this point for "Beauty and the Beast" — a musical 12 weeks in the process — Henrichs doesn't do much directing, but rather wrangling. Putting out assorted fires that crop up.

The shows, by the end, are totally student-run — from the lights to the sound to the movement of sets.

"We train them and get them ready and then we're just there to supervise," Henrichs said as he walked through the auditorium, simultaneously studying notes on his phone and giving direction and encouragement to students.

Even during the show, Henrichs is pretty hands-off, other than the occasional whisper into his headset: "Hold set." "House lights on."

The fact that this is his last show — sans a staff production to end the year — doesn't seem real, he says. Many people have asked him since he announced his retirement what his favorite show was. He's directed 81 at Southwest after all.

The answer was usually the next one. He can't say that now.

What does come next is still up in the air. Henrichs, 55, is retiring from teaching but plans to find other work. Maybe direct or even audition for shows in the community, he says.

Who will succeed Henrichs has not been decided, but Wilks, the school's first principal who retired after six years, knows the school has big shoes to fill.

"He's going to be a tough act to follow."

