Total pay for next NU president could reach $1.2 million

The board has a strategic framework that illustrates systemwide goals for enrollment, graduation rates and other data points, but the metrics could go beyond those figures, he said.

Finally, like it did with Bounds, the NU Foundation will set aside an amount equal to 11.5% of Carter’s base salary -- a little more than $107,000 annually -- into a separate account that can be paid out at the end of a minimum of three years’ service.

In all, Carter’s base pay and bonus -- paid from a combination of state appropriations and tuition dollars and the deferred payment plan paid through private sources -- will near $1.2 million.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taken together, the proposed contract could put Carter at the top of the $800,000 to $1.2 million range outlined by regents and the search firm hired to aid in the process earlier this summer.

Clare said the increased compensation package comes amid changes in higher education in the last five years when NU was last in the hunt for a system president.

"Compensation structures have changed," he said. "To attract top talent that can help benefit the whole university system, this is what it costs anymore."