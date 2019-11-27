Total pay for next NU president could exceed $1.2 million

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents spent much of the summer and fall signaling it intended to make the next system president one of the highest paid public university administrators in the country.

On Dec. 5, when regents meet to consider a five-year contract with Ted Carter, their priority candidate to become NU’s eighth president, the board appears poised to fulfill that promise.

Carter will be paid a base salary of $934,600, according to details of his proposed contract made public Wednesday -- a more than 70% increase in base pay compared to his predecessor, Hank Bounds, who was earning a base salary of $540,000 when he left NU.

Regents can also award Carter a performance bonus totaling as much as 15% of his base salary at the end of each year, meaning the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy could see an additional $140,000 in pay each year, according to the proposed contract.

And like it did with Bounds, the NU Foundation will set aside an amount equal to 11.5% of Carter’s base salary -- a little more than $107,000 annually -- into a separate account that can be paid out at the end of a minimum of three years’ service.