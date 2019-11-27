Total pay for next NU president could exceed $1.2 million

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents spent much of the summer and fall signaling it intended to make the next system president one of the highest paid public university administrators in the country.
On Dec. 5, when regents meet to consider a five-year contract with Ted Carter, their priority candidate to become NU’s eighth president, the board appears poised to fulfill that promise.
Carter will be paid a base salary of $934,600, according to details of his proposed contract made public Wednesday -- a more than 70% increase in base pay compared to his predecessor, Hank Bounds, who was earning a base salary of $540,000 when he left NU.
Regents can also award Carter a performance bonus totaling as much as 15% of his base salary at the end of each year, meaning the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy could see an additional $140,000 in pay each year, according to the proposed contract.
And like it did with Bounds, the NU Foundation will set aside an amount equal to 11.5% of Carter’s base salary -- a little more than $107,000 annually -- into a separate account that can be paid out at the end of a minimum of three years’ service.
In all, Carter’s base pay and bonus, paid from a combination of state appropriations and tuition dollars, and a deferred payment plan, paid through private sources, will fall just shy of $1.3 million.
That puts the proposed contract at the top of the $800,000 to $1.2 million range outlined by regents and the search firm hired to aid in the process earlier this summer.
“I think if we want to be competitive, to provide the best education for our students and have the best university for our state, you’ve got to spend money to attract good talent,” Regents Chairman Tim Clare said this summer.
If regents approve the contract with Carter next week, he would start as president on Jan. 1. The vote could propel the leader of NU’s four campuses from just inside the top 100 highest paid public university presidents to the top 10.
According to a survey of administrator pay and perks published earlier this year by The Chronicle of Higher Education, Carter’s total compensation would slot him just between No. 7 Robert Duncan, chancellor of the Texas Tech University system who earns $1.35 million, and No. 8 G.P. Peterson, president of the Georgia Institute of Technology, who makes $1.24 million.
The proposed contract would also move Carter ahead of Huskers Athletic Director Bill Moos to become the third-highest paid employee at NU and in the state. Football coach Scott Frost makes $5 million a year, while men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is slated to make $2.5 million this year.
Carter, 60, like other NU academic and athletic leaders, will also receive benefits from private sources to augment his total compensation and deferred payment package.
He and his wife, Lynda, will also be provided the home at 9300 Tuscan Court near Firethorn Golf Club, a property valued at over $880,000 owned by the NU Foundation, as well as a vehicle and a country club membership of his choosing, according to the contract.
The regents’ meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the Varner Hall board room at 3835 Holdrege St.
