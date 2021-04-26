Tom Osborne to speak at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremonies

Tom Osborne will be back at Memorial Stadium sharing wisdom May 8, this time as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's undergraduate commencement speaker.

The former NU football coach and athletic director and U.S. congressman will deliver his address — "Begin With the End in Mind" — at both the 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ceremonies.

Osborne will speak at UNL's first in-person graduation ceremonies since the start of the pandemic. The university has implemented several safety precautions, such as mandatory testing for graduates and limiting guests, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the 10 a.m. ceremony, graduates from the colleges of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Architecture, Business, Journalism and Mass Communications, Fine and Performing Arts and the University of Nebraska at Omaha College of Public Affairs and Community Service will receive their degrees.

Graduates from the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education and Human Sciences and Engineering will receive their degrees at 4 p.m.

Guests must have a ticket to attend the ceremony. Each graduate can reserve up to eight free tickets. The stadium will enforce a clear-bag policy for guests.