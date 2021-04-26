 Skip to main content
Tom Osborne to speak at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremonies
Tom Osborne to speak at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremonies

Tom Osborne will be back at Memorial Stadium sharing wisdom May 8, this time as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's undergraduate commencement speaker. 

The former NU football coach and athletic director and U.S. congressman will deliver his address — "Begin With the End in Mind" — at both the 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ceremonies.

Osborne will speak at UNL's first in-person graduation ceremonies since the start of the pandemic. The university has implemented several safety precautions, such as mandatory testing for graduates and limiting guests, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the 10 a.m. ceremony, graduates from the colleges of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Architecture, Business, Journalism and Mass Communications, Fine and Performing Arts and the University of Nebraska at Omaha College of Public Affairs and Community Service will receive their degrees.

Graduates from the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education and Human Sciences and Engineering will receive their degrees at 4 p.m.  

UNL will require COVID tests for graduates attending commencement

Guests must have a ticket to attend the ceremony. Each graduate can reserve up to eight free tickets. The stadium will enforce a clear-bag policy for guests.

Parking will be free in City Campus parking garages and surface lots. 

Weekly COVID-19 positivity rate at UNL hovers around 1% following planned precautions

The College of Law's commencement ceremony will be May 7 at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Doctoral and master's degrees will be awarded the same day at 4 p.m., also at the arena.

UNL offers over 6,100 scholarships to Nebraska seniors

Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, will speak to law graduates, and Jennifer Clarke, director of the Quantitative Life Sciences Initiative at Nebraska, will address those receiving graduate and professional degrees. 

Ceremonies at Pinnacle Bank Arena do not require tickets.  

All ceremonies will be streamed at commencement.unl.edu and air on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23 and Kinetic channel 1080. 

Students renew call for NU to divest from fossil fuels
Tom Osborne Retirement Announcement

University of Nebraska Athletic Director Tom Osborne

 Craig Chandler, University Communications
