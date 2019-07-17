Sarah Al-Hilfy Leon uses photography to delve into issues she's passionate about -- immigration and white privilege and what it means to be an American.
Milan Reeves' canvas is the computer, where her interest in anime grew into a unique way of expressing herself through digital art.
Last month, their work took them to Carnegie Hall, where they were honored at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, an event spotlighting students who won gold medals and some other selected awards in regional events.
Al-Hilfy Leon, who graduated from Southeast in May, and Reeves, who graduated from North Star after first semester, attended with their teachers.
North Star teacher Brooke Gillotti and Southeast teacher Amber Buhrman said the ceremony was important recognition for their students.
“It’s one thing to have teachers and friends sing our praises but it’s another thing to have people outside your world recognize what you have to say is important,” Buhrman said.
The Alliance for Young Artists and Writers partners with more than 100 organizations across the country to bring Scholastic Awards to communities around the country for students grades 7-12.
More than 340,000 compete at the local level and those who win gold awards compete nationally. About 2,700 students from across the country earn national recognition, and of those, just 800 win gold medals -- or medals in certain other categories -- and are invited to Carnegie Hall.
Reeves won a gold medal for a digital painting of her mom, recreated on her tablet from a photo she snapped of her in the car, light streaming across her mom's face. She called it “Thank You Mom” and gave it to her for her birthday.
She has been doing digital art since she was inspired by a Swedish artist on YouTube and convinced her grandpa to buy her a tablet in middle school. She began experimenting on her own, did a lot of anime then branched out.
“She has created her own style,” Gillotti said. “There’s lots of anime out there. She’s done a really good job of developing her own style that’s unique and different.”
Al-Hilfy Leon won a silver medal with distinction for her portfolio. Because portfolios involve a larger array of work, she also was honored in New York. One of her photos was featured in a book compiled with selected winners' works.
Her senior portfolio was called “Struggle of the Red, White and Blue.”
“That was my way of being able to have conversations people were not willing to have with me,” she said. “Immigration, white privilege, understanding what it means to be an immigrant in the U.S. was the inspiration of my whole portfolio.”
Her first photo was of her younger sister Fatima. It is a portrait with half of her head covered in a hijab, a way to explore Al Hilfy-Leon’s experience growing up in a bi-religious household. Her mother, who is Mexican, is Catholic. Her father, from Iraq, is Muslim.
Another photograph of her sister, her face painted with the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag, won an award last year and was displayed in the governor’s mansion.
Her winning portfolio also includes a photo of her sister’s hair in a long braid, red and blue interwoven with her dark hair. The braid falls along her bare back and the title of the photograph is “Exposed.”
In another photo a friend, who has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, sits in front of an American flag. He is blindfolded and in front of him is a book titled “Education.” It’s title: “False Promise.”
Buhrman said having her student's work recognized nationally validates the issues for which she advocates.
“For Sarah, (the honor) was a validation that what she is saying, what she’s concerned about, what she’s trying to change through her life, though her artwork, that it’s being heard,” Buhrman said.
It’s validation of Reeve’s work, too, which she hopes to continue to explore at a college in Japan -- a way she can also see the world.
Her parents, who are from the Marshall Islands, have taught her Japanese, but because they primarily speak English now, she’s surpassed them, she said.
Al-Hilfy Leon, who got to talk about her work during a gallery walk at the New York ceremonies, won a Susan Buffett Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she will study secondary English education.
“I’d love to travel and teach English in other places,” she said.
First though, both young women were honored at Carnegie Hall last month, at a ceremony with speakers that included actresses Tina Fey and Rose Byrne and former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith.
Reeves, who has done freelance artwork since she graduated, brought her mom and younger brother to New York with her.
"It was surreal," she said.