Through music and Dungeons and Dragons, Lincoln High teacher helped student find a place to belong

Zeph Siebler didn't think anybody noticed that he ate lunch by himself.

The teen was struggling to fit in at Lincoln High School, and the cafeteria packed with students had become an intimidating place.

Someone, however, did notice, and one day Lincoln High music teacher Brett Noser came up to him with an invitation.

"He just said, 'Hey, Zeph, if you want, you can eat lunch in the band room,'" Siebler recounted. "He saw I was struggling and found a place for me to be who I was."

They didn't talk much during those visits. Siebler would eat his lunch, mess around on the piano, read.

But that invitation was the start of a special relationship between Siebler and Noser, one of five teachers being honored with this year's Thank You Teacher awards.

Siebler was among over 40 students, staff and parents who wrote letters nominating Noser, who teaches music in Lincoln High's International Baccalaureate program and leads the school's orchestra and jazz band.

"I was just really shocked in a positive way," Noser said Tuesday after class. "I've heard from other students that they were thankful having me as a teacher and they really enjoyed their time with me, but to learn that I had 43 students, colleagues and whoever just write a letter ... it was very humbling to hear that."

Siebler, 17, eventually found his "tribe" at Lincoln High, as he calls it. He made friends within the small group of self-proclaimed music nerds at school. He plays the trumpet in show choir and the violin in the Lincoln Youth Symphony Orchestra and played Prince Charming in this year's spring musical "Cinderella."

And in his senior year, he's in the IB class taught by Noser, who has helped him and other students cultivate their passion for music.

"He allowed me to compose short pieces and then would have the band or jazz group play them," Siebler wrote in his letter. "Can you imagine how good that made me feel? How much that made my heart sing?"

Noser allows the music to meet the students' needs, opening up new creative avenues to explore, said Principal Mark Larson.

The jazz band this year, for example, is experimenting with a more rock ’n’ roll approach, playing songs spanning The Beach Boys to The Police. And for Siebler's year-end IB concert, he and another student are putting on an electronic performance.

Noser, in his 13th year at Lincoln High, also directs a citywide mariachi band for middle and high school students.

"He is a teacher who kids want to be around, want to learn from, because kids know he cares about them and know that he's really passionate about what he teaches," Larson said.

Siebler and Noser also share a passion for more than just music: Noser is the adviser for the school's Dungeons and Dragons club. The role-playing tabletop game and the club surrounding it is a place to build community, the senior said, especially among people who might not fit in with sports or other extracurriculars.

Siebler even runs his own game as part of the club. The world he created this year consists of an archipelago in the sky, where a hegemonic empire rules through manipulating the periodic table.

The club, believe it or not, has become one of the most popular offerings at Lincoln High, Larson said.

"They see a Dungeons and Dragons poster on the wall and Brett ends up being their adult in the building that they connect with," he said.

Just like Siebler did a few years ago, when he thought no one noticed the lonely kid in the lunch room.

The annual Thank You Teacher awards, sponsored by KFOR-AM, the Lincoln Education Association and the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, honor teachers in five categories who made a difference in students' lives. Here are the other winners:

Pre-K to first grade

Teacher: Melissa Christensen, first grade, Kooser Elementary.

Nomination: Abby Roth, Schoo seventh grader.

How she made a difference: The first day I met her she was standing at the door with a great big smile on her face greeting everybody, and I knew that was going to be a great year. She would always read us pages out of a chapter book and would always take the effort to make games for us and make sure we were OK. In fourth grade I joined a club in Kooser that Mrs. Christensen ran and it changed my life. The club was about how we as students could make a difference in our school and in our community. We did many amazing things like decorating bags for Meals on Wheels. ... Mrs. Christensen really opened my eyes about how kids can really make a difference in our community.

Third to fifth grade

Teacher: Angie Stahl, special education, Holmes Elementary.

Nomination: Rose Lorenz, Holmes fifth grader, and Lorenz's grandmother Donna Woudenberg.

How she made a difference: I have spina bifida. Walking is a big challenge for me. I wear leg braces and use forearm crutches in the classroom, a walker for short distances, or my wheelchair for longer distances. I also have learning challenges. ... My plan includes daily classroom time with Mrs. Angie Stahl, my special education teacher. ... Mrs. Stahl is an amazing teacher and an amazing person. She is kind, compassionate, patient, and loving. She has always been there for me and for my family. I know that no matter what goes on during the day, I can always count on Mrs. Stahl to help me and guide me in the right direction. ... I don’t know where I (or my family) would be today without Mrs. Stahl in my life.

Middle school

Teacher: Sarah Roehl, counselor, Dawes.

Nomination: Zoe Ingram, Dawes eighth grader.

How she made a difference: Mrs. Roehl has been my school counselor for three years. Throughout my time at any school when I think of the person that has touched my life most, I think of her. When I was in sixth grade, I was a really troubled kid. I went to only like five — maybe four — classes out of seven and I got suspended multiple times. When seventh grade started, Mrs. Roehl was the only one that could get me to go to class. I got a little better through seventh grade, but I still wasn't the best. I had over 100 tardies before that school year ended. But she never gave up on me. ... Now I’m in eighth grade. I’m doing so much better now and honestly it’s all thanks to her. I have had A’s and B’s all year and every teacher in the school has something positive to say about me and how much I have changed and how far I have come.

Retired

Teacher: Sue Hedrick, Kahoa, Fredstrom, Pershing and Sheridan Elementary and Scott Middle.

Nomination: Hope DaCosta-Schiltz, former student and current teacher.

How she made a difference: A quote that really captures the two years I spent with Mrs. Hedrick — she was my first grade teacher and fifth grade teacher (at Pershing Elementary) — comes from Carl Buechner. "They may forget what you said, but they will not forget how you made them feel." ... Throughout my work as a teacher I have always reflected on what I learned from being in Mrs. Hedrick’s class. This year I needed to make it an even higher priority to implement those practices, as I would soon have a classroom of 23 students who needed to lean on me during this time of great uncertainty. ... My mantra became, "Lead with love." As a first grader my father passed away. While dealing with the grief his death brought, I was also struggling with simply feeling different than my peers. Going to school and seeing Mrs. Hedrick everyday was incredibly healing.

