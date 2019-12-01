Three UNL faculty named AAAS fellows

Three faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science this year, the university announced last week.

Since 1874, the AAAS has elected fellows for their contributions to the areas of science and social science. A total of 443 fellows were named this year and will be recognized at the organization's meeting in February.

UNL's newest fellows include:

* Ed Cahoon, professor of biotechnology, for his work in the field of plant lipid biochemistry, particularly for broadening understanding of lipid's metabolic pathways and for the structure and function of certain fatty acids.

* Tom Elmo Clemente, professor of biotechnology, for his work in plant molecular biology and genetics, particularly in the development of functional genomics.

* Eileen Hebets, professor of biological sciences, for her work in behavioral and evolutionary biology, particularly the communication, sensory biology and mating strategies of animals.

