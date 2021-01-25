Thousands take part in rapid, saliva-based COVID tests at UNL; 225 positive

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has collected thousands of coronavirus tests in the first round of a mandatory coronavirus testing program in advance of the spring semester.

According to a COVID dashboard maintained by UNL, more than 19,500 "reentry" tests were completed after the campus rolled out its rapid, saliva-based testing on Jan. 11.

Of those results reported, 225 tests have been positive for COVID-19.

When the full weekend results are compiled, UNL will likely have doubled its total number of tests done since the start of the 2020-21 school year in just the last two weeks.

Since Aug. 12, more than 40,300 tests have been performed on UNL's campus, that includes the more invasive nasopharygeal tests done through Test Nebraska, as well as the new tests rolled out this spring.

"We're pleased with participation levels and the data we've collected thus far," UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said in a statement.

The blanket testing of all UNL students, faculty and staff returning to campus was designed to catch asymptomatic cases. As such, it has resulted in more positives being identified, the university said.