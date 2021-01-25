 Skip to main content
Thousands take part in rapid, saliva-based COVID tests at UNL; 225 positive
Thousands take part in rapid, saliva-based COVID tests at UNL; 225 positive

UNL COVID-19 testing

Michael Meier, a PhD student of agronomy and horticulture, fills a test tube with saliva at the walk-up window of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus COVID-19 testing site east of Memorial Stadium on Jan. 19. More than 16,400 "reentry" tests were completed between Jan. 12 and Jan. 23.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has collected thousands of coronavirus tests in the first round of a mandatory coronavirus testing program in advance of the spring semester.

According to a COVID dashboard maintained by UNL, more than 19,500 "reentry" tests were completed after the campus rolled out its rapid, saliva-based testing on Jan. 11.

Of those results reported, 225 tests have been positive for COVID-19.

When the full weekend results are compiled, UNL will likely have doubled its total number of tests done since the start of the 2020-21 school year in just the last two weeks.

Since Aug. 12, more than 40,300 tests have been performed on UNL's campus, that includes the more invasive nasopharygeal tests done through Test Nebraska, as well as the new tests rolled out this spring.

"We're pleased with participation levels and the data we've collected thus far," UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said in a statement.

The blanket testing of all UNL students, faculty and staff returning to campus was designed to catch asymptomatic cases. As such, it has resulted in more positives being identified, the university said.

Reed said administrators anticipated that would happen, but the sheer number of tests done has driven UNL's weekly positivity rate from 9.7% to below 1%.

After receiving a clear test result, UNL students and employees gain the ability to access campus buildings through the use of a "Safe Community" app on their phones.

"We will gather additional information as we complete our first round of re-entry testing this week and conduct a second round of tests Jan. 28 through Feb. 7," Reed said.

The data collected from the two rounds of testing will be used to formulate testing plans for the rest of the semester.

