'This isn't just about a curriculum' -- UNL's first Black student regent leading fight against critical race theory resolution

Batool Ibrahim was ready to leave the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after a frustrating and isolating first-year experience.
The Lincoln Northeast graduate said she felt lost as a person of color on campus, particularly in many of the classes where she found herself as the only Black student.
"After my first year, I said, 'That's it -- I'm leaving. I can't do Nebraska,'" said Ibrahim, now a senior at UNL. "I needed to go somewhere where I could feel heard."
Before classes started her sophomore year, Ibrahim said she changed her mindset. A friend suggested that when Ibrahim saw something on campus she felt was wrong that she should lead the conversation to change it. She was later encouraged by faculty to keep pushing for change.
It was an empowering transformation for Ibrahim, pushing her to get more involved in student activism and campus leadership where she could drive the conversation to make UNL a more welcoming place for all.
Last year, she led UNL's Black Student Union during a critical time for the university, both amid the COVID pandemic and calls for racial justice and equity following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Ibrahim then ran for and won election as president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska -- UNL's student government -- becoming the first Black student to hold that office.
"I ran on the notion that students were always going to be my only stakeholders," she said, "that it was going to be marginalized students at the forefront, students that had not been heard by student government for so long."
Ibrahim's change in mindset and growth as a leader has put her at the head of the student resistance to a resolution from Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus to oppose "any imposition of critical race theory" in NU curriculum, both on campus and in the board room.
Pillen, a two-term regent and candidate for governor, has introduced a resolution that will go before the Board of Regents on Friday, saying the theory that seeks to look at how race and racism create systemic inequities, both historically and today, is "divisive" and "un-American."
The daughter of Sudanese immigrants said she wants to reframe the issue.
"A lot of the conversations right now have been about how white people feel about critical race theory," Ibrahim said. "I just want to challenge us to shift the conversation back to the people who are going to be affected."
Ibrahim said she has been a vocal opponent during recent regent committee meetings, raising those points and others. Working with UNO student Regent Maeve Hemmer, she was a catalyst to bring resolutions opposing Pillen's proposal before NU's four student government bodies last week.
Ibrahim said it was crucial to provide clear documentation that NU's 52,000 students oppose any action by the university's governing board telling tuition-paying students what they should or shouldn't learn.
"The minute we try to put our hands in the pot and tell people what they can or can't do, it becomes very messy and sets a dangerous precedent," Ibrahim said.
Rather, Ibrahim said Americans should embrace the chance to examine and confront their history in an honest way, which isn't possible in many countries around the world.
"My parents come from a country where they were not told about what the government was doing," she said. "They didn't learn about the genocide in Darfur until they came to the U.S. even though they were living in that country."
UNL and other campuses across the NU system have made progress toward improving the climate for all students, Ibrahim said.
She praised the work of Chancellor Ronnie Green in particular for appointing a committee to lead the state's flagship campus on a "Journey to Antiracism and Racial Equity," which she said has encouraged the community to be more thoughtful in its interactions, particularly when it comes to conversations surrounding race.
If regents adopt Pillen's resolution, Ibrahim said she fears the work done and the progress gained by her and others would unravel, and that it would affect recruiting of students and faculty members to Nebraska.
As regents convene on Friday, students from UNL, UNO and other campuses will be rallying outside Varner Hall before the meeting to voice their opposition.
Inside the board room, Ibrahim said she'll share her experiences as a Black student at UNL with her fellow regents, including Pillen, whom she is seated next to at the board table and said has been helpful to her.
"I'm just really grateful that I am in this role. I think my voice is going to be crucial," she said. "This isn't just about a curriculum; this is about my firsthand experience and experiences I know other students on this campus have had or will have."
In fact, Ibrahim said she agrees with one point raised in Pillen's resolution, although she has a different interpretation than the Republican candidate for governor.
"I think because we are the greatest country in the world, we should be able to lay out all of our cards and see what happened in this country and talk about it."
