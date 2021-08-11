'This isn't just about a curriculum' -- UNL's first Black student regent leading fight against critical race theory resolution

Ibrahim said it was crucial to provide clear documentation that NU's 52,000 students oppose any action by the university's governing board telling tuition-paying students what they should or shouldn't learn.

"The minute we try to put our hands in the pot and tell people what they can or can't do, it becomes very messy and sets a dangerous precedent," Ibrahim said.

Rather, Ibrahim said Americans should embrace the chance to examine and confront their history in an honest way, which isn't possible in many countries around the world.

"My parents come from a country where they were not told about what the government was doing," she said. "They didn't learn about the genocide in Darfur until they came to the U.S. even though they were living in that country."

UNL and other campuses across the NU system have made progress toward improving the climate for all students, Ibrahim said.

She praised the work of Chancellor Ronnie Green in particular for appointing a committee to lead the state's flagship campus on a "Journey to Antiracism and Racial Equity," which she said has encouraged the community to be more thoughtful in its interactions, particularly when it comes to conversations surrounding race.