'This is truly a dream job' — Head of Sioux City schools tabbed to be next LPS superintendent

As Paul Gausman watched Tuesday’s Lincoln Public Schools board meeting from Sioux City, Iowa, his phone rang.

It was Jim Gessford, the LPS board’s attorney.

Gausman's livestream of the meeting was a bit delayed, it appeared. The LPS board was still in the process of formally naming Gausman as the district’s next superintendent when Gessford relayed the news.

“To me at this time, at this season of the work that I’m doing, this is truly a dream job,” Gausman told the Journal Star. “This is something where I realized the board, the community, has made an investment in bringing me forward as the next superintendent and I intend to return that investment to them by working collaboratively, collectively with the staff and the community to bring about even better things for students as time goes forward.”

The Fremont native beat out three other finalists — Palm Beach County (Florida) deputy superintendent Peter Licata, Norfolk superintendent Jami Jo Thompson and Nebraska Wesleyan University professor Antwan Wilson — for the position that opened when Steve Joel announced his retirement plans last fall.

The board is expected to approve a contract with Gausman at its meeting in March.

While board members said the decision was a difficult one, they coalesced around Gausman, each sharing their thoughts on the candidates prior to Tuesday's vote.

“The board did not take this search lightly,” said board president Connie Duncan.

“That has been so difficult for us, it’s been difficult for me,” Barb Baier added. “I’ve gone back and forth because each is such a good candidate.”

Kathy Danek said hiring and evaluating a superintendent is the most important job of a school board and praised all four candidates.

But Danek said Gausman rose to the top for her as someone who can work well with the Lincoln community and build relationships.

“He understands the systems to move a district forward, and that is collaboration,” Danek said.

Many of the board members also liked that Gausman had presented them with a 90-day transition plan if chosen, which Gausman said boils down to building relationships at all levels of the community.

“There’s a lot for me to learn about all of the great things that are going on in the Lincoln Public Schools and in the Lincoln community,” he said.

Annie Mumgaard was the lone board member to support another candidate (Licata), but said she could back Gausman because of his proven track record.

And it's a track record that started in Lincoln.

Gausman attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned his bachelor's in music education and played drums in the Cornhusker Marching Band.

And he has a history at LPS, too. He started his career as a student-teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School and taught in Lincoln Northeast's music department, where he also served as the associate band director.

Music has remained a theme of Gausman's career since then.

He was the director of bands at Millard West High School and later the coordinator of performing arts at Sioux Falls School District in South Dakota.

And since 1989, he has been a musician and clinician with the Yamaha Corp., presenting more than 75 workshops for schools in music education and leadership.

Gausman earned his master's in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

While he has worked exclusively in the Midwest, Gausman's leadership footprint is evident nationally. Last December, he was elected president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America, a group of more than 150 public schools superintendents in the U.S. and Canada who lead mid-size urban districts.

And since 2007, Gausman has worked for the national superintendent consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson, the same firm for which Joel is a national recruiter.

When Gausman assumes his new position, he'll be leading a school district notably larger than Sioux City, which has just less than 15,000 students.

Lincoln Public Schools includes nearly 42,000 students, with plans to open two new high schools and a new elementary school over the next two years.

Among the accomplishments Gausman touted during his tenure in Sioux City include growing the four-year graduation rate to 90%, expanding magnet initiatives and developing groundbreaking anti-bullying policies. In 2014, he was named Iowa's superintendent of the year.

Under his leadership, Sioux City Community Schools constructed nine new elementary schools, added science centers at each of its three high schools and implemented a career pathways program for middle and high school students, centered on more than 35 career fields.

Before he moved to Sioux City, Gausman was the superintendent of West Central School District — a district of about 1,200 students in Hartford, South Dakota — from 2005-2008.

He was a finalist for the superintendent position at Omaha Public Schools in 2017 but withdrew from consideration — along with the only other finalist — after a falling-out with the board.

At Tuesday's meeting, Lincoln Board of Education vice president Don Mayhew opened his remarks by addressing “some of the unfortunate testimony” from the board’s previous meeting two weeks ago in which speakers questioned the finalists’ backgrounds.

He was also critical of “misinformation” in general that has circulated across social media in the past few months.

“If the results of your internet research are a couple of out-of-context newspaper articles from a few years ago, then I guarantee you’re not working with the whole story,” Mayhew said.

Mayhew seemed to be pointing to reports of a lawsuit filed by the mother of a student abused by a teacher previously employed at Sioux City Community Schools naming three districts — including Sioux City — for not reporting the improper contact with children. Sioux City schools ultimately paid $180,000 as part of a settlement.

In response, Gausman said the district’s human resources department, superintendent’s office and board didn’t know about allegations of impropriety when the teacher was in Sioux City.

Liz Davids, a mother of an LPS student, told board members Tuesday she wishes she would have been invited to meetings between the candidates and parents to share these concerns and called Mayhew’s criticism of her research unfair.

“What were we supposed to do?” Davids asked.

Mayhew said most people in the Lincoln community understood the process and said the board received considerable feedback, including more than 1,000 comments from an online survey after finalists were announced.

“This is my third search, and we’ve never had as much public participation as we did this time,” Mayhew said.

The search for LPS’ next superintendent is a culmination of months of work that began last fall after Joel announced his retirement.

LPS hired the Illinois-based search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to lead that search, and four finalists were named in January.

The board will have to negotiate a salary and benefits package with Gausman before he's formally hired. Gausman said there have been no formal negotiations with the board yet and expected that work to take place in the weeks ahead.

LPS did not advertise a starting salary for the position, which it did when it hired Joel more than 11 years ago. However, Gessford said the search firm may have had informal discussions surrounding salary with each of the candidates and the board before naming the finalists.

For Gausman, who knew he wanted to apply when the position opened, Tuesday was a day to celebrate with his wife, Suzi, and their two adult children — son Trevor and daughter Kayah.

It is bittersweet, however, having to leave a district he has called home for nearly 15 years, Gausman said. He only anticipated staying there for three or four years, but the fact he stayed as long as he did is “a testament to the community.”

Tuesday was a snow day for Gausman and Sioux City students, but come summer, he'll have his focus on Lincoln.

“We just will work even harder when we get to Lincoln because, obviously, it’s a little bit larger and there’s a great deal for us to learn,” Gausman said. “And we look forward to being a part of the team and making a difference for the students and the whole community.”

