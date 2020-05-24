'This is amazing': Lincoln grad receives unique celebration amid COVID-19 pandemic

Getting an education hasn't always been easy for recent high school graduate Jenny Michener, so her mother, Berdina, went the extra mile to celebrate that achievement, organizing a drive-thru surprise graduation party for her daughter.
Jenny Michener is graduating from Lincoln Southeast High School and the Yankee Hill Education Center, a Lincoln Public Schools program for children with behavioral issues. Her mother said she hoped this event would allow Michener and her family a chance to thank the educators who have made difference in her life.
One of those educators, LPS district transition specialist Michael Hunter, attended the celebration to wish the graduate well. He said he's met weekly with Michener since she was in the sixth grade to help her set goals and make good decisions, and her improvement has been profound.
Hunter said he struggled in similar ways to many of the students he works with, which makes it all the more rewarding to see them meet their goals. Many of them, he said, never expect to graduate high school, which compounds the pain of not having a conventional ceremony. Being able to celebrate her achievement in this unique way was incredible, he said.
"This is amazing," Hunter said, "I wouldn't have missed it for the world."
After struggling with bullying and depression throughout her education, Michener continually wanted to give up, her mother said, but the staff at Yankee Hill helped her through to graduation. Because of that hard work, she said, it's been difficult not to be able to celebrate conventionally because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she hopes the drive-thru party will help make the graduation memorable.
"She worked very hard to get to this point," Berdina Michener said, "and I want to make it special for her."
Berdina Michener planned the event for 8:20 p.m, which translates to 20:20 in military time. On Friday in a news conference, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that Sunday would be "Celebrate Lincoln's Class of 2020 Day." She encouraged locals to go outside or open their windows and cheer for 2020's graduating class at 8:20 p.m.
After a tough end to her senior year, Jenny Michener said she was overwhelmed and overjoyed by the celebration.
"It was good," she said, "I cried a little bit."
Two years ago, Michener said she wouldn't have expected to graduate. Thanks to the help of her teachers, particularly Hunter, she said she was able to change her trajectory. Now, all that is left is to enjoy the achievement with family and friends.
"It feels good after everything I've been through," she said.
