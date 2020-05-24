'This is amazing': Lincoln grad receives unique celebration amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Getting an education hasn't always been easy for recent high school graduate Jenny Michener, so her mother, Berdina, went the extra mile to celebrate that achievement, organizing a drive-thru surprise graduation party for her daughter.

Jenny Michener is graduating from Lincoln Southeast High School and the Yankee Hill Education Center, a Lincoln Public Schools program for children with behavioral issues. Her mother said she hoped this event would allow Michener and her family a chance to thank the educators who have made difference in her life.

One of those educators, LPS district transition specialist Michael Hunter, attended the celebration to wish the graduate well. He said he's met weekly with Michener since she was in the sixth grade to help her set goals and make good decisions, and her improvement has been profound.

Hunter said he struggled in similar ways to many of the students he works with, which makes it all the more rewarding to see them meet their goals. Many of them, he said, never expect to graduate high school, which compounds the pain of not having a conventional ceremony. Being able to celebrate her achievement in this unique way was incredible, he said.

"This is amazing," Hunter said, "I wouldn't have missed it for the world."