Third UNL sorority in quarantine following cluster of COVID cases

A third sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is under quarantine following a cluster of coronavirus cases at the chapter house.

Kappa Kappa Gamma, which is located at 616 N. 16th St., entered quarantine after five confirmed cases were reported among its members.

The house went into quarantine before receiving an official notice to do so from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, UNL said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Three sororities at UNL have entered quarantine after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19.

Kappa Alpha Theta and Delta Delta Delta both had five cases and were quarantined earlier this week.

UNL started in-person classes on Monday. By Thursday, the state's flagship university campus had 107 total reported cases of the coronavirus.

This story will be updated.

