'The NCAA lost that gamble' — Nebraska experts react on Supreme Court decision

In a statement, athletic director Bill Moos said he's looking forward “to doing all we can for our student-athletes within NCAA rules and regulations in the future.”

Monday’s decision did not touch upon the issue of directly paying college athletes for their talents, nor did it affect laws being enacted by state legislatures giving college athletes the ability to earn compensation for their name, image or likeness.

Green said Husker Athletics is continuing to develop its process that would allow athletes to endorse products, host camps or sell private lessons after a 2020 bill (LB962) from Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt made Nebraska the third state in the country to do so.

But the chancellor said he was concerned both issues would be conflated into the decision made by the Supreme Court this week, which he said could be “tremendously detrimental to collegiate athletics.”

“I certainly hope we’re not headed toward a non-amateur model,” Green said. “This might sound purist on my part, but we’re institutions of higher education, we’re not sports leagues.”

Perlman warned the erosion of amateur collegiate sports was not Nebraska’s doing, but something that would ultimately disadvantage Husker athletics.