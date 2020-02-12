The joy of the arts is a school’s celebration

The Beethoven 250 celebrations are unfolding across the world, and the Lincoln Arts Council is bringing them to the hallways of Campbell Elementary school this spring. The “Ode to Joy,” Beethoven’s anthem to brotherhood and hope, is the inspiration.
The project, part of the LAC’s UpstArt education program that broadens teaching of the arts in nearly a dozen Title I Lincoln Public Schools, combines both music and art. The centerpiece is a glorious mural – more than 25 feet long – that is being painted in the school’s main corridor by artist Tom Meyers. Though Meyers is the artist, the mural’s content sprang from the minds of the fifth-graders. They painted their happiest memories in art class and spent time with Meyers talking about them.
You have free articles remaining.
Like so many LPS schools, Campbell is multicultural, with students from around the world. Meyers has inserted references to all those many homes. Looking across the mural, you’ll find traditional architecture and dress. Bridges dot the landscape, symbolizing the connections we all share. Look closely, and you’ll see the word “Joy” hidden in the mural … look closer yet, and you’ll find that word no fewer than 24 times – once in each of the languages spoken by Campbell students. From Dinka to Farsi to Kurdish to Tajik, it’s an extraordinary celebration of diversity and inclusion.
Musicians from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music and Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra came to the school to talk to the students about Beethoven and to play his music. Campbell is turning 25 this year, and to celebrate the school’s own anniversary, students are working with the music teacher to write words for a school song – words that will be set to the tune of the “Ode to Joy.”
The song and mural will be unveiled at a celebration in April. The LAC has residencies like this in nearly a dozen LPS Title I schools. These residencies are possible thanks to gifts from foundations and individuals. The Campbell residency was made possible by grants from the Dolezal Family Foundation and the Acklie Charitable Foundation.
The arts connect all of us. It’s a belief that inspired this project. It’s also the belief that inspires the LAC to do the work it does, and that inspires Lincoln’s art and music teachers to do their extraordinary work each day.