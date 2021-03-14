The games go on, but pandemic put a big dent in high school athletic budgets

This month’s state high school basketball tournaments may have offered a glimpse into a post-pandemic world, but the journey to normal has been a costly one for high school athletics.
At Lincoln Public Schools, athletic programs depend on ticket and concession sales to buy equipment, uniforms and cover other expenses necessary to field 19 varsity teams, along with teams at lower levels, at the city's six high schools.
Both took major hits over the past year.
Directed health measures in place to control the spread of the coronavirus and associated district sports protocols required that attendance be limited and either scaled back concession sales or eliminated sales of popcorn and sodas altogether.
Revenue from gate fees — ticket sales, along with annual passes — is half what it was through the fall and winter seasons a year ago, and high school athletic directors say revenue from concessions has been slashed dramatically.
Last year at this time, gate fees collected at games hosted by the city's high schools totaled $550,033. This school year: $270,167.
It’s harder to tally the total losses of concession income since those monies are handled by individual schools, but concessions from spring sports go into district coffers and net between $10,000-$12,000 a year — except for last year, when everything abruptly shut down last March.
“It’s been — catastrophic, is what comes to mind,” said Lincoln Northeast Athletic Director Matt Uher. “Going from typically having a steady stream of money coming in to absolutely nothing. That’s pretty hard to recover from.”
Each school handles concession income differently, but typically, the boys soccer players might work concessions for a football game and use the profit — athletic directors often keep a certain percentage to cover expenses — to buy things the soccer team might need.
Uher said concessions from one game can generate between $1,200 to $2,000 before expenses.
At Southeast, concessions typically make about $30,000, and that's down 55% this year, said LSE Athletic Director JJ Toczek. At North Star, concessions brought in just $9,603 this year, after grossing $61,092 a year ago — an 85% drop.
“We took a big hit,” said North Star Athletic Director Kevin Simmerman.
Teams and schools use concession money to buy things they might need but that wouldn’t be considered essential in the school’s budget.
At North Star, concession money helps make sure all kids on the soccer team have the same warm-up gear. The money has been used to replace individual uniforms and to supplement district funds for goalie gloves or baseball catcher’s gear, for instance.
Some concession money is used for professional development for coaches, Toczek said, and at Southeast pays for “Knight Night,” an event for students attending feeder middle schools.
Full sets of team uniforms are purchased using district funds on a rotating basis, he said, and luckily Southeast didn’t need to purchase any this year.
Coaches understand the situation and have not been asking for anything other than essentials, the ADs said.
Concession money can buy things teams need for regular use, but also is used to help pay for bigger projects. At Northeast, Uher said they want to upgrade some of the gymnasium seating, a project that will likely be delayed because of the financial impact of the pandemic.
Complicating efforts is the pandemic’s effect on booster clubs, which raise money and pay for “extras” for teams or athletic programs.
Booster clubs typically host events such as kickoff nights in the fall, along with other fundraisers that often involve gatherings of students and parents. Those haven't happened this school year.
“It has definitely made it difficult to raise money,” said Keith Mandachit, president of North Star’s booster club.
The club’s biggest fundraiser is an annual golf tournament, which the club decided to cancel last summer because of safety concerns. It can net anywhere from $10,000-$15,000, which is nearly half the club’s budget.
That has meant boosters must be creative, and North Star’s club has pivoted to online events — a virtual game night or online raffles, for instance. Those didn’t net the kind of money other events do, he said, in part because it’s hard to get the word out.
And booster club officers realize that the pandemic has hit some families hard.
“It makes it tough to ask for money, because you know people are probably struggling and you don’t want to make that worse,” he said.
Like concession funds, boosters help with equipment that wouldn’t fall into the essential category — a radar gun for the baseball team, new headsets for the football coaching staff, a shooting machine for basketball practice.
Booster clubs can also help with larger projects that can involve years of fundraising. At North Star, the club has been raising money to install concrete floors in the batting cages used by baseball and softball teams and new throwing areas for track and field. The pandemic has slowed those efforts.
“The budget can only support so much, and we try to fill in the gap there,” Mandachit said.
At North Star, booster gatherings can also help build a sense of community, especially in a school so culturally diverse, he said.
Each school’s budget for athletics comes from the district, which draws revenue from ticket sales in all sports and concessions sold during the spring sports season.
The budget covers coaching salaries, essential supplies and equipment, entry fees and contracted services for referees and police supervision. The district also covers transportation.
The district's overall athletic budget last school year was $4.1 million. This year, it’s $3.4 million — a reflection of district-wide budget tightening.
The $279,866 loss in gate fees has been a challenge, but LPS Athletic Director Kathi Wieskamp said they’ve been able to draw on cash reserves available because of conservative budgeting in previous years.
There have been some savings: fewer travel expenses because of the pandemic, a few lost games, though those didn’t offset the losses.
Wieskamp said it might take a couple of years to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.
“The bottom line is we have this much money to work with, and so we’ve got to be good stewards of that,” she said.
The primary focus over the past year has been making sure students can play, a significant challenge given the safety concerns of the pandemic and changing directed health measures. Wieskamp said they’ve learned some things that have made tournaments and other contests more streamlined, and some might stick around in the future.
But while it’s been a tough year financially, athletic directors say making sure kids had the chance to play was the priority. Especially after last spring, when high school sports were shut down.
“It bothers me, but it doesn’t bother me, because our kids were able to play the game,” said North Star’s Simmerman. “We’ll survive the money.”
