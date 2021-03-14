The games go on, but pandemic put a big dent in high school athletic budgets

That has meant boosters must be creative, and North Star’s club has pivoted to online events — a virtual game night or online raffles, for instance. Those didn’t net the kind of money other events do, he said, in part because it’s hard to get the word out.

And booster club officers realize that the pandemic has hit some families hard.

“It makes it tough to ask for money, because you know people are probably struggling and you don’t want to make that worse,” he said.

Like concession funds, boosters help with equipment that wouldn’t fall into the essential category — a radar gun for the baseball team, new headsets for the football coaching staff, a shooting machine for basketball practice.

Booster clubs can also help with larger projects that can involve years of fundraising. At North Star, the club has been raising money to install concrete floors in the batting cages used by baseball and softball teams and new throwing areas for track and field. The pandemic has slowed those efforts.

“The budget can only support so much, and we try to fill in the gap there,” Mandachit said.

At North Star, booster gatherings can also help build a sense of community, especially in a school so culturally diverse, he said.